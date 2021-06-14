Engineered Fluids Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Key Player Asahi Glass Company, Daikin Industries, Engineered Custom Lubricants and F2 Chemicals

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Engineered Fluids Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Engineered Fluids market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Engineered (fluorinated) fluids are the chemicals that are being used in a wide range of end-use industries due to its properties like durability, strength, resilience, and improved safety. Fluorinated fluids are chemically inert and are used in industries like aerospace and military. There has been a rising use of fluorinated lubricants replacing petroleum-based lubricants due to their superior properties. Considering the inherent inertness of the fluid, its properties also alter. The perfluoropolyether is considered to be one of the most suitable lubricants owing to its inertness. The unique properties of engineered fluids are sure to contribute to an influential expansion of its global market.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Engineered Fluids market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Engineered Fluids Market profiled in the report include-

1. Asahi Glass Company

2. Daikin Industries

3. Engineered Custom Lubricants

4. F2 Chemicals Ltd.

5. Halocarbon Products Corporation

6. Halopolymer Kirovo-Chepetsk

7. IKV Tribolog

8. Solvay Sa

9. The 3M Company

10. The Chemours Company

The global engineered fluids market is segmented on the basis of type, and end-use industry. Based on type, the market is segmented as lubricants, solvents, and heat transfer fluids. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented as electronics & semi-conductors, automotive, chemical processing, oil & gas, power generation, and aerospace.

