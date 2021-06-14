Epoxy Adhesives Market Boosted By Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with Key Player 3M Company, Alfa International Corporation, Arkema Group and Henkel

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Epoxy Adhesives Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Epoxy Adhesives market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

An adhesive is an amalgam that sticks or bids two items together. They are either made naturally or from human-made materials. The use of adhesives offer edges over some binding techniques like sewing, mechanical fastening, and thermal bonding. Adhesive tapes, glue, and sticky tac, are some common examples. Epoxy adhesives are high strength adhesives, produced from epoxy resins, constituting of chemical bisphenol. Epoxy adhesives find their application in the adhesion of variety of substrates such as wood, metals, plastics, stones and glass. They react strongly with mechanical, chemical and electrical insulating properties.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Epoxy Adhesives market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Epoxy Adhesives Market profiled in the report include-

1. 3M Company

2. Alfa International Corporation

3. Arkema Group

4. Ashl and Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

5. Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

6. Huntsman Corporation

7. Lord Corporation

8. Permabond LLC

9. Sika A. G.

10. Weicon

The global epoxy adhesives market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of product type the market classify into one component and two component. The market on the basis of end use industry is broken into aerospace & defence, automotive, marine, electricl & electronics, construction, energy & power and others.

