eSports Betting Market Development, Latest Trend and Growth by Top Companies: William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group., Paddy Power Betfair, Amaya gaming, Bet365 Group, Bet-at-home.com, BetAmerica, Betfred, Betsson, Draft Kings, Fan duel, Gala coral group

Global eSports Betting Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.

This report studies the eSports Betting market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the eSports Betting market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of eSports Betting.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: William Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group., Paddy Power Betfair, Amaya gaming, Bet365 Group, Bet-at-home.com, BetAmerica, Betfred, Betsson, Draft Kings, Fan duel, Gala coral group, Ladbrokes, Sportech, TVG, Twinspires, Watch and Wager

Market Segment by Type, covers

LOL

CS:GO

Dota 2

Overwatch

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entertainment

Commercial

Other

Table of Content:

1 eSports Betting Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 William Hill

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 eSports Betting Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 William Hill eSports Betting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 GVC Holdings

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 eSports Betting Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 GVC Holdings eSports Betting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 888 Holdings

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 eSports Betting Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 888 Holdings eSports Betting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Kindred Group

3 Global eSports Betting Market Competition, by Players

4 Global eSports Betting Market Size by Regions

5 North America eSports Betting Revenue by Countries

6 Europe eSports Betting Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific eSports Betting Revenue by Countries

8 South America eSports Betting Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue eSports Betting by Countries

10 Global eSports Betting Market Segment by Type

11 Global eSports Betting Market Segment by Application

12 Global eSports Betting Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

