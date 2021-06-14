Ethylene Dichloride Market Illuminated By New Report – Key Player Formosa Plastics Corporation, Prochem, SABIC, Thyssenkrupp and VESTOLIT

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Ethylene Dichloride Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Ethylene Dichloride market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Ethylene dichloride is a chlorinated hydrocarbon which is a colorless liquid. Ethylene dichloride is also known as 1,2-dichloroethane. Ethylene dichloride is often used in the production of vinyl chloride monomer which is used in PVC pipes, furniture and automobile upholstery, wall coverings, etc. For industrial production of ethylene dichloride, reaction between ethane and chlorine is being performed in the presence of iron (III) chloride as a catalyst. Hydrogen chloride is also produced as a byproduct in the process of production of vinyl chloride monomer via ethylene dichloride. Ethylene dichloride is also utilized as intermediate for the production of ethylene amines.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Ethylene Dichloride market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Ethylene Dichloride Market profiled in the report include-

1. Formosa Plastics Corporation

2. Occidental Chemical Corporation

3. Prochem, Inc.

4. PT Asahimas Chemical

5. SABIC

6. Thyssenkrupp AG

7. TOSOH CORPORATION

8. VESTOLIT GmbH

9. Vynova Group

10. Westlake Chemical Corporation

The ethylene dichloride market is segmented on the basis of production process, application. On the basis of production process, the ethylene dichloride market is segmented into, direct chlorination, oxy chlorination . On the basis of application, the ethylene dichloride market is segmented into, vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene amines, others.

