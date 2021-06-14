Europe Smart Home Security & Safety Systems Market by Component, Product, Service, Application and Country 2014-2025 | Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy

Publisher estimates that Europe smart home security systems market reached $2.31 billion in 2018 owing to a growing adoption of various types of smart security and safety devices in households.

The Report is based on a comprehensive research of Europe smart home security & safety systems market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the market are ADT, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Comcast, FrontPoint Security Solutions, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Honeywell International Inc., LiveWatch Security, NETGEAR, Ring, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics, SimpliSafe, SkyBell Technologies and Vivint Smart Home

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe smart home security & safety systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product, Service, Application, and Country.

Based on component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

On basis of product, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

All-in-one Security Systems

Speakers and Hubs

Video Surveillance Systems

Alarm Systems

Locks and Access Controls

On basis of service, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Professionally Installed Systems

Self-installed Systems

On basis of application, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Independent Homes

Apartments and Condominiums

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Service

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

7 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

