Event Management Software (EMS) Market 2019: Key Findings, Regional Study, Top Leading Players, Size, Business Growth and Global Emerging Trends by Forecast to 2022

Event Management Software Market Highlights:

The Global Event Management Software Market has experienced remarkable growth from past few years and it is expected to grow at same level in forecasted period. With rise in population there is increase in demand for Event planning, venue and catering booking, invitation, seating arrangement, content and other outsourcing management etc. which makes event management Software industry more demanding and enhancing quality of product.

The major growth driver of Event Management Software Market includes increasing expenditure on event management, growing adoption of cloud platform, and rising online education programs among others.

Global event management software market is estimated to reach USD 14.45 billion by 2022 from USD 7.57 billion in 2016 with growing CAGR of 11.39% during forecast period 2016-2022.

Major Key Players:

The key players of global event management software market include Active network LLC, Bizzabo, Certain Inc., Cvent Inc., Etouches, Eventbrite, Lanyon Solutions Inc., Pulse network, Regfox LLC, and Ungerboeck Software International. All of them are based in the USA.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about global event management software market that prognosticates a huge upturn in this market with 11.39% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2022. In terms of cash, this market growth will rise from the US $ 7.57 bn (in 2016) to the US $ 14.45 bn (by 2022). According to this report, the event registration software will witness the fastest growth with 12.73% CAGR by the end of 2022. In terms of cash, it will rise from US $ $ 2.43 bn in 2016 to $ 4.99 bn by the end of 2022. The report estimates the cloud-based deployment of event management software, show the highest revenue. Its CAGR during the forecast period would be 14.75%.

In terms of cash, it would rise from the US $ 4.48 bn in 2016 to the US $ 10.24 bn in 2022. Globally corporate is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.94% during the forecast period. In terms of cash, the revenue will rise to US $ 6.68 bn. This report studies and shares the detailed analysis of market structure during the forecast period, observing the market growth factors and providing insights about them. The report also profiles the key players in the market and shares their competencies, and analyzes joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, research and developments (R & D) and strategic alliances.

The global event management software market has been segmented into application, deployment, software types and lastly region. The application-based segmentation covers corporate, education, government, and association among others. For corporate organizations, event management software is useful for organizing corporate seminars and parties for clients. Educational institutions can use this software to organize educational seminars.

On the basis of software types, the market segmentation of event management software comprises of analytics software, event marketing, event registration, on-site technology, venue sourcing, and others. The software can be used for organizing online promotional campaign and analytics softwares can be used to see the online visibility of campaign. Event registration software can be popular as online registration for events is a popular trend today. Venue sourcing softwares can be used for browsing, checking and booking the venues online.

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of global event management software market covers North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. According to the report, North America is dominating the market with the largest market share in the region. Accounting for the US $ 2.96 bn in 2016, it is expected to grow to over the US $ 6.95 billion by 2022. In 2016, North America generated the largest revenue that was approximately US $ 3.37 bn. In 2016, Europe was the second largest market with US $ 2.36 bn. This trend is projected to remain same by 2022, with the revenue in the North American region expected increase. Another reason for North America being a bigger market than Europe is the presence of majority key players in the global event management software market in the United States of America (USA).

The Asia Pacific is the third largest market because most of the software designing projects are outsourced by North America and Europe to the Asia Pacific. In countries like India, the trend of using online platforms for event management has picked up recently. This is the only reason for the Asia Pacific region being a smaller market compared to North America and Europe.

Latest Industry News:

Event management software company Gather has announced the introduction of its Gather Booking Network. Gather mentioned EVENTup and Yelp as its inaugural partners. Gather Booking Network has been designed to connect event planners, party goers, and venues with ease. 20 JUL 2018

Bizzabo, the world’s leading event success platform has won a new award. It has been named as the best event management software solution of 2018 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. CODiE Award is an award for most innovative businesses technology products. 19 JUL 2018

