Facility Management Services Market is expected to account for $91.92 billion by 2026

Facility management is a built-in environment which provides strategic and day-to-day level solutions to enterprise business operations by enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness.

According to Publisher, the Global Facility Management Services Market is accounted for $30.11 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% to reach $91.92 billion by 2026. Some of the factors such as increasing demand of cloud technology solutions like Saas deployment model, rising need of IoT and connected devices for building automation, growing number of commercial and residential buildings such as shopping malls, hotels, hospitals and office etc are influencing the growth of the market. However, shortage of skilled experts, existence of unorganized players and dearth of awareness regarding facility management solutions are restricting the market growth.

Some of the key players in Global Facility Management Services market are Oracle, Archibus, CA Technologies, Accruent, Planon Corporation, Ioffice, Trimble, Inc., IBM Corporation, FM Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Facilityone Technologies, MCS Solutions, Metricstream, Hippo Cmms and Facilities Management Express.

By Deployment, cloud segment is growing at the highest CAGR owing to cloud deployment model which helps the organizations to maintain costs and ensure enhanced business agility. Cloud computing applied in facility management is used to modify scheduling and reporting, lower costs managing teams, safety and asset management. By organisation, large organizations segment commanded the biggest market share as these services guide and control the complicated huge facility infrastructures for the organizations. North America is dominating with the largest market share owing to the high adoption of technological advancements by manufacturing & IT sectors and growing number of public-private partnership projects in this region.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the “Facility Management Services market” market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Facility Management Services market” market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of “Facility Management Services market” market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Facility Management Services market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Facility Management Services Market, By Deployment

6 Global Facility Management Services Market, By Solution

7 Global Facility Management Services Market, By Organization

8 Global Facility Management Services Market, By Service

9 Global Facility Management Services Market, By End User

7 Global Facility Management Services Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

