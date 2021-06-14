Floor Coatings Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player 3M Company, Apurva India Limited, Ardex Endura Private Limited and Asian Paints

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Floor Coatings Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Floor Coatings market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Floor refers to the bottom surface of any room or vehicle. They may be made up of wood, stone, bamboo, metal, or any other material which can support the expected load. The coating is a covering that is put on the surface of an object, also known as substrate. The coating is applied for both, decorative and functional purposes. Floor coatings act as a defensive layer on the floor surface. They proffer protection from corrosion, moisture and requires low maintenance cost. Floor coatings are used to design the floor to make it look pleasing and promotional.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Floor Coatings market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Floor Coatings Market profiled in the report include-

1. 3M Company

2. Apurva India Limited

3. Ardex Endura Private Limited

4. Asian Paints Ltd.

5. Gr and Polycoats Company Pvt. Ltd

6. Lubrizol Corporation

7. Maris Polymers, A and I Coatings

8. Megaseal flooring systems

9. Milliken and Company

10. Nora Systems Inc.

The global floor coatings market is segmented on the basis of type, formulation, flooring material, application and geography. On the basis of type the market classify into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylics, polymethyl methacrylate and others. As per formulation the market is broken into solvent-based, water-based and others. The market on the basis of flooring material is bifurcated into wood, concrete, mortar, terrazzo and others. As per application the market is divided into commercial buildings, educational buildings, infrastructure, residential, industrial and others.

