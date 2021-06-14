Flooring Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure, Segment, Regional outlook and Forecast 2026

Global Flooring is valued approximately USD 342.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The floor covering or flooring provides a smooth, clean, impervious, durable, colourful, hard and attractive surface. It is the cover which has to offer resistance to wear and tear due to human movement and movement of furniture, etc. Now a days, Flooring is very important part of home decor which enhance the growth of market. .However, increased emphasis on use of green and eco-friendly material, such as wood, also driven the market growth. Factors, such as new construction, renovation, and retrofitting activities for buildings as well as infrastructure influence the market growth, and are expected to drive the floor market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

This market intelligence report on Flooring market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2019 to 2026. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Flooring market have also been mentioned in the study.

Major market player included in this report are:

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

Tarkett

Armstrong

Forbo

Gerflor

Interface

Beaulieu International

Toli Corporation

Millliken & Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Resilient Flooring

Non-Resilient Flooring

By End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-Residential

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Flooring Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Flooring Dynamics

Chapter 4. Flooring Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Flooring Market, by Material

Chapter 6. Flooring Market, by End-Use Industry

Chapter 7. Flooring Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

