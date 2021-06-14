Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2019 to Expand at a CAGR of 16.62% by 2023: Including Competitor Analysis, Industry Product Demand, Key Regions & Applications, Market Size & Growth

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Fraud Detection and Prevention market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Top-Listed Players mentioned in Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Research Report 2019-2023:

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

IBM Coropration

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Fiserv

Inc.

Experian PLC

Dell EMC

DXC Technology Company

Equifax Inc.

Easy Solutions Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Fair Isaac Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

LexisNexis Group

Overview of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Report:

The global fraud detection and prevention market was valued at USD 12.37 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 31.11 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.62% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The need for fraud detection and prevention solutions has been increasing, with the rising revenue losses due to the rise in number of frauds across the globe. Such solutions are required mostly in industries that have more monetary transactions, such as BFSI, telecommunications, government, and retail sectors. The adoption rate of fraud and prevention solutions has also been increasing in other industries, such as professional services, manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.

Rising Number of Online Transaction Expected to be the Major Driver for the Market

With the booming e-commerce industry, the banking and financial sector is experiencing a steep increase in the number of online transactions. The rise of online transactions is also helping SME owners to avoid huge costs of establishing centers in big cities. Personalized banking services for customers, such as ATM kiosks, mobile banking, internet banking, and social media, are the driving forces for digital transactions. Emerging payment gateways, such as PayPal, AliPay, Apple Pay, CCAvenue, Google Wallet, PayZippy, CitrusPay, and EBS, are facilitating safe and secure authorization of payments.

The transaction carried out at a bank branch is 30 times more expensive, when compared to an online transaction. It is a matter of providing convenience to customers of those banks, who have their presence through branch banking. However, it is a necessity for banks with fewer branches to have an online presence. Citibank, with its more than 100 years of existence in India, gets 60% of its transaction requests through internet, whereas ICICI and HDFC experience 35-40% of online transactions. With more people gaining access to internet through their smartphones and other portable devices, lower-tier cities and underdeveloped regions can emerge as strong drivers of online shopping.

Multi-factor Authentication is One of the Important Methods to Prevent Fraud

Enterprises are now inundated with security aspects, while they are working on cloud migrations, influx of consumer devices, and other trends. Authenticating identities and privacy are becoming crucial tasks, which is why there is a growing adoption of multi-factor authentication services, as essential requirements in many organizations. There are more than 10 million Google authenticator downloads from the Play Store.

False Payment Requests Accounts For Over 26% Of Internal Fraudulent Activities

This generally arises when employees who are entitled to be reimbursed, for expenses incurred while performing their duties, claim expenses to which they are not entitled to. The best technique for preventing false payments will be a system of controls, which makes it necessary to submit detailed reimbursement requests, original receipts, supporting documentation, and reasons for the expenditure. Claims should also be made/accepted within a specified time period. Such a system will authenticate correctness of the claims and will limit the chances for a second claim for the same expenses, at a later date.

Around 64% Of Revenue In BFSI Is Lost Through Deliberate And Planned Falsification Of Policies And Claims

While considering the insurance industry in the BFSI sector, it was estimated that a significant amount of all insurance claims are false. The subsequent expenses, adding up to many billion dollars per annum, have a significant effect on insurance premiums, thus creating a competitive market environment. Considering the industry value chain analysis, insurance agencies, insurers, and intermediaries share the responsibility of minimizing frauds. The organizations of today are not just limiting themselves to identifying and analyzing the fraud, but are also applying predictive analytics of fraudulency. Data mining techniques create intelligent scorecards, providing the data necessary to create business rules, thus making early fraud detection and prevention possible.

Key questions answered in this report

What will be the Market size in 2024 and what will be the growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market?

Who are the key vendors in this Fraud Detection and Prevention Market space?

What are the challenges to Market growth?

What are the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention industry?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Fraud Detection and Prevention Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Fraud Detection and Prevention industry?

