Future Growth of Global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market 2019-2027: with including top key players like Greenliant Systems, Ltd. , Kingston Technology Company, Micron Technology

The Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) refers to an embedded non-volatile memory system, which encompasses flash memory as well as a flash memory controller. It streamlines the application interface design. The technology is common in small electronic devices, including smartphones. However, recently, these cards are finding a huge application and are used for the Internet of Things as the only memory used for sensors.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market growth is highly propelled by the increasing market for smartphones as well as the requirement for integrated memory in mobile computing devices. Though, rapid technological changes resulting in the development of more advanced products, including Universal Flash Storage (UFS) may hinder the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market growth. eMMCs have been significantly adopted attributed to their offerings, including l fast processing, large storage capacity, and others. Further, their increasing application in industries such as medical, automotive electronic devices, military equipment, mobile Internet devices, and others is bolstering the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market dem and.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. Greenliant Systems, Ltd.

2. Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

3. Micron Technology, Inc.

4. Phison Electronics Corporation, Inc.

5. Samsung Electronics Co. , Ltd.

6. S and isk Corporation

7. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

8. SK Hynix Inc.

9. Toshiba Corporation

10. Transcend Information Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market with detailed market segmentation by storage, application, end-user, and geography. The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market is segmented on the basis of storage, application, and end-user. Based on the storage, the market is segmented into 2GB – 4GB, 8GB -16 GB, 32GB – 64GB, and 128GB – 256 GB. The application segment of Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) market is smartphones, digital cameras, GPS system, and others. By end-user, the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market is classified into automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, IT and telecom, public, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

