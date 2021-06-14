Gesture Recognition Market 2019 Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities with Top Key Players– Intel Corporation, Google, OMRON Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Cognitec Systems, GestureTek, CongiVue, Microsoft

Gesture recognition is the translation of a human movement or gesture through mathematical algorithm via computing device and facilitates a person to interact with the machine without using mechanical devices, as input mechanism to perform desired actions in a system. The technology relates human gestures, such as movement of fingers, hands, head, arms or an entire body. Gesture recognition enables a person to even move the cursor just by pointing a finger at the computer screen. This make input devices such as keyboards, touch-screens and mouse redundant. Gesture recognition methods have enhanced the usability of many devices and have resulted in the advancement of several innovative applications in various end-use industries.

The new gesture recognition technologies facilitate users to control a variety of devices such as computers, mobile handsets, navigation devices and laptops through motions as input commands, increasing the convenience level of the user. Human gestures are read by a camera or through special gloves. The rise in the use of gesture recognition technologies in fields of automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, gaming and automation is driving the market growth. Consumer electronics covers the largest share in the global gesture recognition market.

Emerging technologies such as image sensors, ultrasonic, interactive, 3D technologies, displays capacitive sensors, infrared and electric field are broadly used in several consumer electronic devices for human gestures detection and are anticipated to drive the market in near future. Particularly, gesture tracking and 3G technologies is seeking high share in the market. Furthermore, healthcare and automotive applications are expected to emerge as highly potential markets for gesture recognition. Also, benefits such as easy interface, portability, high accuracy and speed are anticipated to bring technological changes in tablets and smartphones.

The high cost of deployment and development of gesture recognition systems, the expensive gesture recognition technology empowered devices and the deficiency of standardization in the observation and development of technical standards are the factors that can restrain the growth of the gesture recognition global market. Currently North American region is dominating the global market for gesture recognition due to the growing concerns towards national safety and the regulatory-driven actions and initiatives taken by the government have facilitated the large market size of the gesture recognition market in this region followed by Asia Pacific region owing to economic development, rise in demand for consumer electronics & entertainment, and emerging demand for intuitive user interfaces in industrial, automotive and medical electronics.

The global gesture recognition market is segmented by technology into touch-less gesture recognition and touch-based gesture recognition. Further, touch-less gesture recognition technology segment is bifurcated into ultrasonic (3D gesture) and infrared 2D array. Also, touch-based gesture recognition segment is inclusive of gyroscope, combo sensor and accelerometer. The global gesture recognition market is also segmented by application into gaming, consumer electronics, commercial centers, hospitality, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical centers, gaming and educational hubs. Moreover, the global gesture recognition market is bisected by regions i.e. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America.

