Global Athletic Apparel & Footwear Wholesale Market by Type, Stage, End-User
This report studies the Athletic Apparel & Footwear Wholesale market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast
Athletic wear or activewear is a clothing, including footwear which is worn for sport or physical exercise. Sport-specific clothes are worn for practical, comfort or safety reasons. Tops, bottoms, shoes and more are made to enhance the comfort and performance of wearers during workouts.
Athletic wear is categorized into two broad segments; one is athletic apparel that is designed to be worn while working out. There are different types of athletic apparels for different activities including running, workouts in water, team sports, gym workout and others. Other category is of athletic shoes that are made for people who engage in sports and other physical activities. The development of athletic footwear is based on two interrelated principles: injury prevention and enhanced performance. Most athletes are interested in and will benefit from shoes that prevent injuries.
In 2018, the global Athletic Apparel & Footwear Wholesale market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach — million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Athletic Apparel & Footwear Wholesale status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Athletic Apparel & Footwear Wholesale development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Nike
- Adidas
- Under Armour
- VF
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Running
- Workouts In Water
- Team Sports
- Gym Workout
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Men
- Women
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Athletic Apparel & Footwear Wholesale status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Athletic Apparel & Footwear Wholesale development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Athletic Apparel & Footwear Wholesale are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
