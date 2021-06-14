Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Forecast 2019-2024 Report Covering Major Key Points Like – Business outlook, Key players, Market Revenue Size & Share, Industry Analysis, market size and growth
The Global "Automotive 3D Printing Market "report 2019 delivers a comprehensive and systematic summary of the Automotive 3D Printing market at a worldwide level. Automotive 3D Printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.1% over the next five years, will reach 2280 million US$ in 2023, from 910 million US$ in 2017.
Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Automotive 3D Printing Market Are: 3D Systems Corporation,Arcam AB,Autodesk, Inc.,EnvisionTEC,Hoganas AB,Optomec, Inc.,Ponoko Limited,Stratasys Ltd.,The ExOne Company,Voxeljet AG,. And More……
Automotive 3D Printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.1% over the next five years, will reach 2280 million US$ in 2023, from 910 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Overview of the Automotive 3D Printing Market: –
the global automotive 3D printing market identifies the introduction of low-cost entry level 3D printers as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the market’s growth. The availability of entry-level printers will influence tier-2 and tier-3 plastic parts manufacturers and automotive suppliers to adopt 3D printing technology for manufacturing small parts including dampers and bearings. Moreover, the development of affordable entry-level 3D printing technology will increase the adoption and will subsequently reduce the cost of high-capability 3D printers that are currently being used only for industrial applications, in turn, increasing their adoption.
Automotive 3D Printing Market Segment by Type covers:
Automotive 3D Printing Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
Scope of the Automotive 3D Printing Market Report:
- This report focuses on the Automotive 3D Printing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next few years. Benefits such as the ability to build complex shapes using fewer parts, less material wastage, and the ability to build lightweight products that help in saving fuel costs, is inducing major automotive manufacturers in this region to adopt 3D printing.The worldwide market for Automotive 3D Printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.1% over the next five years, will reach 2280 million US$ in 2023, from 910 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Automotive 3D Printing Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
