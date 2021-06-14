Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Drivetrain market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Drivetrain market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Drivetrain market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Drivetrain market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Automotive drivetrains includes components which transfer power to the driving wheels of the vehicles. The drivetrain system includes the drive shafts, the wheels, the axles, the U joints, the CV joints, and the transmission of a vehicle. All these components which form a part of the drivetrain system are responsible for transmitting power or torque to the wheels to make the vehicle move forward. Drive shafts are long tubular steel structures which are linked to the transmission or gear box of a vehicle and helps in the rotary movement of the wheels. Universal joints or U joints are flexible pivots which transmits power to the wheels in a way which allows the wheels to move in varying angles. Similarly, constant velocity joints or CV joints are also part of the drive shafts. These joints can bend in any direction while allowing the wheels to move at a constant velocity. Axles are single rotating shafts which delivers power from the final drive assembly to the wheels. Transmissions are responsible for transmitting power from the engine to the drive shaft and the rear wheels. Therefore, the functions of all these components comprise the functions of a drivetrain, where transmission of power forms the integral part of the function of the system. Drivetrains are also sometimes referred to as powertrain or driveline. Powertrain comprises everything that is responsible for the vehicleâ€™s movement while the driveline includes everything that comes in between the engine of the vehicle and its wheels. The difference between powertrain, driveline and the drivetrain lies in the absence of engine in a drivetrain.

The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) market, in terms of value, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. As AWD systems provide higher power and better control and traction, most Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are equipped with these systems.

Asia-Pacific includes China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which are the top countries in terms of vehicle production; the region consequently leads the automotive drivetrain market, in terms of value as well as volume.

The global Automotive Drivetrain market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Aisin Seiki

American Axle

Borgwarner

GKN

ZF

Magna

Dana

JTEKT

Showa

Schaeffler

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Drive Type

AWD

FWD

RWD

By Transmission Type

Manual Transmission (MT)

Automatic Transmission (AT)

Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT)

Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger car

LCV

HCV

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Drivetrain capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Drivetrain manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Drivetrain are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Drivetrain Manufacturers

Automotive Drivetrain Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Drivetrain Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Drivetrain market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

