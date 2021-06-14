Global Computer Vision In Healthcare Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Industry Demand 2027

The computer vision in healthcare market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare industry, grown government initiatives increases the adoption of AI-based technologies and big data in healthcare. However, reluctance of medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies and lack of awareness & technical knowledge eventually hinders the market growth.

The computer vision utilizes algorithms for processing images with the aim of making faster and more accurate diagnoses more than a physician. Computer vision technique has been used in various surgery and therapy of some diseases. Nowadays, three-dimensional (3D) modeling and rapid prototyping technologies have focused on the development of medical imaging modalities, which include CT and MRI.

Get PDF Sample Copy Of Research Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003797

Moreover, the computer vision in healthcare helps in cutting costs in care delivery by transferring time-consuming and tedious tasks to machines, which allows clinicians to provide better patient care that eventually boosts the patient outcomes.

The List of Companies

1. Nvidia Corporation

2. Microsoft

3. Xilinx Inc.

4. Alphabet (Google)

5. IBM

6. Basler AG

7. Intel Corporation

8. Aicure

9. Arterys

10. iCAD Inc.

The “Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of computer vision in healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, application, end user and geography. The global computer vision in healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading computer vision in healthcare market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A Complete Analysis of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Computer Vision In Healthcare Market Is Provided In The Report. This Section Includes Company Profiles Of Market Key Players. The Profiles Include Contact Information, Gross, and Capacity, Product Details Of Each Firm, Price, And Cost.

Key Benefits-

To Track And Analyze Competitive Developments, Such As Product Launches, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, And Acquisitions In The Global Computer Vision In Healthcare Market.

To Forecast The Size Of The Market Segments With Respect To Four Major Regional Segments, Namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest Of The World (Latin America And The Middle East & Africa).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global computer vision in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product & services, application, and end user. Based on product & services, the market is segmented as software, hardware and services. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into processors and memory devices. The computer vision in healthcare market, based on application is segmented into surgeries, medical imaging & diagnostics and other applications. The computer vision in healthcare market, based on end user is segmented into diagnostic centers, healthcare providers, and other end users.

The Computer Vision In Healthcare Market Report Aims To Provide A 360-Degree View Of The Market In Terms Of Cutting-Edge Technology, Key Developments, Drivers, Restraints And Future Trends With Impact Analysis Of These Trends On The Market For Short-Term, Mid-Term And Long-Term During The Forecast Period. Further, The Report Also Covers Key Players Profiling With Detailed Swot Analysis, Financial Facts And Key Developments Of Products/Service From The Past Three Years.

Get Discount on This [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003797