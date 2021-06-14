Global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,255.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2025

dPCR and qPCR market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Insight Partners offers a latest report on “dPCR and qPCR market Analysis and Forecast 2018- 2025” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,255.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2025.

dPCR and qPCR market is segmented by technology, product and application. Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on technology was segmented into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on the product was segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software and services. The dPCR and qPCR market, based on application was segmented into clinical applications, research applications, and forensic applications.

dPCR and qPCR are PCR technologies which have evolved over the years from thermostable polymerases, development of automated thermocyclers to latest digital PCR (d-PCR) methodologies. dPCR and qPCR have been extensively used in molecular diagnostics and therefore have enabled detection of various diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the dPCR and qPCR market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The important players covered in this dPCR and qPCR market report-

1. Abbott

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. QIAGEN

6. TaKARA BIO, INC

7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8. bioMérieux SA

9. Danaher

10. Fluidigm Corporation

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the dPCR and qPCR market by technology, product & services, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting dPCR and qPCR market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key dPCR and qPCR manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Also, key dPCR and qPCR market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION 21

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 21

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 21

2. GLOBAL DPCR AND QPCR MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 22

3. GLOBAL DPCR AND QPCR MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 25

3.1 OVERVIEW 25

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 25

3.2.1 Global dPCR and qPCR market – By Technology 26

3.2.2 Global dPCR and qPCR market – By Product 26

3.2.3 Global dPCR and qPCR market – By Application 26

3.2.4 Global dPCR and qPCR market – By Geography 26

3.4 PEST ANALYSIS 28

3.4.1 North America – PEST Analysis 28

3.4.2 Europe– PEST Analysis 30

3.4.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 32

3.4.4 Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis 34

3.4.5 South & Central America – PEST Analysis 36

4. GLOBAL DPCR AND QPCR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 38

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 38

4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Genetic Diseases 38

4.1.2 Increase in Investments & Funds for Gene Synthesis 38

4.1.3 Technological Advancements in PCR Technologies 39

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 40

4.2.1 High Costs of PCR Systems 40

4.2.2 Technical Limitations Associated with qPCR 40

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 41

4.3.1 Growing adoption of PCR methods in Emerging countries 41

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 41

4.4.1 Development of Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR). 41

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS 42

5. DPCR AND QPCR MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS 43

5.1 GLOBAL DPCR AND QPCR MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS 43

5.2 GLOBAL DPCR AND QPCR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY – FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS 44

5.3 MARKET POSITIONING 45

5.4 PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS 45

5.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. 45

5.4.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd 45

5.5 EXPERT OPINIONS 46

