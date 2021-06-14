Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC, CAS 96491) Market Size, Sales Analysis and Growth Trends, Forecast 20192024

MarketResearchNest.com Reports adds “Global Ethylene Carbonate (EC, CAS 96491) Market Outlook 20192024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 127 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The analysts forecast the global ethylene carbonate market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 20192024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ethylene carbonate for 20192024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the ethylene carbonate sales volume and revenue. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global ethylene carbonate market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the subsegments from 2019 to 2024.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

AsiaPacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global ethylene carbonate market is segmented into:

Battery Grade EC

Technical Grade EC

Based on application, the ethylene carbonate market is segmented into:

Chemical Intermediates

Lithium Battery

Lubricants

Oil and Gas

Polycarbonate Resins

Textile

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global ethylene carbonate market are:

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

Liaoning Oxiranchem, Inc.

Linyi Lixing Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

Shandong Senjie Cleantech Co., Ltd.

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global ethylene carbonate market.

To classify and forecast global ethylene carbonate market based on region, product, and application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global ethylene carbonate market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in global ethylene carbonate market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global ethylene carbonate market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global ethylene carbonate market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audiences are:

Manufacturers of ethylene carbonate

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to ethylene carbonate

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with ethylene carbonate suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

