Global Industrial Robots Market is Expected to Surpass at a CAGR of 9.8% Forecast by 2023

An industrial robot is an automatic, programmable robot system used in the process of manufacturing and has the capability of movement on two or more axes. The application of industrial robots is increasing day by day because they can be programmed to perform dangerous and repetitive tasks with precision and accuracy. According to KD market insights, the report provides a forecast for industrial robots market for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2023. By value, industrial robots market is going to rise by 9.8% CAGR by 2023. The industrial robots market is likely to flourish on the back of rapid industrialization across the globe. The major manufacturing companies are adopting robotics technologies to improve the efficiency and productivity of the unit.

Industrial robots market research provides a detailed analysis of its global market and provides useful insights to understand the reason behind the popularity of this emerging technology along with its advantages and challenges. The report covers a detailed analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends as well as market structure. The report has been segregated on the basis of type, application, by industries and by global regions. This research also provides an assessment of key industry giants and their strategies that help them to succeed in business.

Industrial Robot Market has been segmented by type, by application, and by industries. On the basis of type, the market has been divided as Cartesian robots, scara robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, and other industrial robots. Likewise, Application is also sub-segmented as welding robots, material handling robots, painting robot, palletizing robot, assembly robot, other applications. By Industries, it is sub-segmented as automotive, electronic & electric, machinery products & metal, plastic & rubber, Food & beverage, and others.

Coming to the next segment, the report provides an analysis of industrial robot market for global countries in the region. It covers a market overview for 2018-2023 and gives a probable forecast with the context of industrial robots. This also covers new technological development and their role in the market. The research covers the pivotal trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the factor due to which drivers impact the market in each region. Key regions and countries included in this report includes North America (U.S& Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Italy) Asia Pacific(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan and Rest of Asia), Middle East &Africa (GCC ,North America, North America, South America).

The report also reflects the current scenario and the target of the office supplies market. For this evaluation, 2017 considered as a base year, 2018 as an estimated year, 2019-2023 as the forecasted year. As already mentioned, the global industrial robots market is divided into a number of segments. All segments in terms of type, application and industry, and different regions are examined in terms of base points to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of facts & information is essential for the identification of various key factors in the industrial robots market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the industrial robots, and key differentiators. This section is mainly designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the current scenario and the main competitors for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the ZINK printing market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are FANUC, Yaskawa Motoman, ABB, KUKA, Denso, Omron Corporation, Comau, Kawasaki Robotics, OTC Daihen Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, universal robots, other major & niche players.

Table of Contents:



Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Industrial Robots Market

3. Global Industrial Robots Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Industrial Robots Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Industrial Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Industrial Robots Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

10.4. Cartesian Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Scara Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Articulated Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.7. Cylindrical Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.8. Others Industrial Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Global Industrial Robots Market Segmentation Analysis, By Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Industry

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Industry

11.4. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Electronic & Electric Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.6. Machinery products & Metal Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.7. Plastic & Rubber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.8. Food & Beverage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.9. Other Industries Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12. Global Industrial Robots Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4. Welding Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Material Handling Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Painting robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Palletizing robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.8. Assembly robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.9. Other Applications Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.2.1.4. Cartesian Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Scara Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Articulated Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.7. Cylindrical Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.8. Others Industrial Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Industry

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Industry

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Industry

13.2.2.4. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Electronic & Electric Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.6. Machinery products & Metal Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.7. Plastic & Rubber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.8. Food & Beverage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.9. Other Industries Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Application

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.2.3.4. Welding Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Material Handling Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Painting robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Palletizing robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.8. Assembly robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.9. Other Applications Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Type

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.3.1.4. Cartesian Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Scara Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Articulated Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.7. Cylindrical Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.8. Others Industrial Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Industry

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Industry

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Industry

13.3.2.4. Automotive Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Electronic & Electric Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.6. Machinery products & Metal Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.7. Plastic & Rubber Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.8. Food & Beverage Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.9. Other Industries Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Application

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.3.3.4. Welding Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Material Handling Robots Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Painting robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Palletizing robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.8. Assembly robot Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.9. Other Applications Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…



