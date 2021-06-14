Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market is expected to reach US$ 763.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 294.1 Mn in 2018. The infection surveillance solutions market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Insight Partners offers a latest report on “Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Analysis and Forecast 2018- 2025” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The global infection surveillance solutions market is expected to reach US$ 763.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 294.1 Mn in 2017. The infection surveillance solutions market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025.

Infection surveillance solutions market is segmented by type and end user. Global infection surveillance solutions market, based on the type was segmented into software and services. The software segmented is further sub-segmented into web-based software and on-premises software. The services segment is further sub-segmented into implementation services, support and maintenance services and training and consulting services. The infection surveillance solutions market, based on end user was segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, and others.

Infection surveillance solutions refer to the software and integrated entities that helps to gather the medical data related to factors causing healthcare associated infections (HAIs) in the medical facilities and offer features in order to monitor, analyze, control as well as create a control action plan to reduce and prevent the HAIs. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the infection surveillance solutions market. These stakeholders include hospitals, clinical surveillance suppliers, research institutes, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, equipment manufacturers, market research and consulting firms.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the infection surveillance solutions market by type, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting infection surveillance solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key infection surveillance solutions developing and service provider companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Also, key Infection Surveillance Solutions Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

