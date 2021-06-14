Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network.

* Most of the Premium Wireless Routers refer to the Router which can support at least Dual band or Tri band and the whole home wifi system (mesh wireless network).In order to know about whole wireless router market, traditional single band Wireless Router are included in this report.

The global Premium Wireless Routers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Premium Wireless Routers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Premium Wireless Routers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TP-LINK

D-Link

Cisco

Tenda

Belkin (Linksys)

NETCORE Group(qihoo 360)

MERCURY

Netgear

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Edimax

Asus

Huawei

Xiaomi

HiWiFi

Google Wifi

Eero

Luma

Samsung

Plume

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Band Wireless Routers

Dual Band Wireless Routers

Tri Band Wireless Routers

Segment by Application

Family or Individual Consumer

Business

Other Application

