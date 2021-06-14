Global RFID Door Cards Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focus on RFID Door Cards market.

RFID stands for “Radio Frequency Identification,” and as with most modern technology today, it is associated with a chip. Specifically, objects equipped with RFID contain a small chip programmed with data, along with a tiny antenna that transmits that data via a weak signal to nearby receivers.

We see it on our credit cards which are now trading the familiar magnetic strip for enhanced chip technology. We also use RFID in key cards which can be programmed to unlock doors when the card is placed near a receiver at the entry point. In the context of key control, the RFID card replaces the standard lock-and-key system for entry. You place the card on or near the reader, the reader identifies the signal as belonging to an authorized user, and the door unlocks.

RFID key cards offer many advantages over physical keys and even barcode technology — both of which can be easily copied.

Here are just a few of the advantages replacing conventional lock-and-key systems with an RFID key card system: Difficult to copy or hack, Customizable and programmable, Anonymous, Easily deactivated, More cost-effective security, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Assa Abloy Group

Dormakaba

TYCO International PLC

Siemens AG

Godrej & Boyce

Samsung

NestWell Technologies

United Technologies Corporation (Onity)

Vivint

Allegion

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc

Hettich Holding GmbH & Co

SALTO Systems S.L

MIWA Lock Company

Hafele

HID Global

SkyRFID Inc

Plastilam

Shanghai Huayuan Electronic Co., Ltd

Smart One

RFID Door Cards Breakdown Data by Type

Proximity Cards

Contactless Smart Cards

Others

RFID Door Cards Breakdown Data by Application

Hotel

Government Offices

Residential

Industrial Domain

Others

RFID Door Cards Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

RFID Door Cards Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

