Global Smart Lighting market is forecasted to thrive at an 20.9% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023

KD market insights have done a research on “Smart Lighting Market” The report includes Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast between 2018 – 2023. The assessment depends upon the current and future market status of smart lightning with the main overview of market dynamics in the span of 6 years. By research findings, the smart lighting market is likely to rise at 20.9% CAGR in the predicted period.

Smart Lighting is a popular lighting technology that is designed for increased energy efficiency. The feature that differentiates it from other lightning resources is that this kind of lightning can make adjustments based on conditions like occupancy and daylight availability. The benefits that smart lightning provides to the customers are that they can be controlled from anywhere i.e. some smart bulbs even come up with scheduling features. Some have the music players installed in it. These kinds of bulbs also help in giving you a better sleep as they are designed to help regulate natural melatonin production in the body.

The report starts with an overview & executive summary followed by key market drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities. It also gives possible market size and forecast projections. Research also includes macroeconomic indicators of various countries impacting the growth of the market. The report provides an overview of industry players including recent product launches and market activities.

The research has been divided into further segments i.e. by offering, by connectivity, by application, and by geographical location. The offering is sub-segmented as hardware, lights, and luminaires, lighting controls, software, and services. By Light source, it is split into fluorescent lamp, light emitting diode, high-intensity discharge lamps, and others. By connectivity it is split as wired, wireless, ZigBee, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and others. Application is split into residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor and others.

The research of this market revealed the geographical range and its connection around the globe, on geography basis it is sub-segmented into North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America) , Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The research presents a competitive landscape analysis which covers a detailed analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, key facts, business overview, key products offerings, and marketing and distribution strategies. The major competitors include Eaton Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Lurton Electronics Company, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Cree Inc., Acuity Brands, Osram Licht AG, Enlighted Inc., and Other Major & Niche Players.

For a better analysis, report has been divided into different segments in which each segment has been studied carefully for getting better insights that promise an overall revenue growth in the business. The insights include the organization current position in the market. The timeline considered for the analysis is 2017 as base year, 2018 as an estimated year and 2019 to 2023 is forecasted year. The research has a detailed briefing about all the aspects of the smart lighting industry that will make it a promising business in coming years.

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Lighting Market

3. Global Smart Lighting Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Lighting Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Smart Lighting Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

10.4. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. Lights and Luminaires Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2. Lighting Controls Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Light Source

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Light Source

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Light Source

11.4. Fluorescent Lamp Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Light Emitting Diode Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. High Intensity Discharge Lamps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Connectivity

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

12.4. Wired Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Wireless Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.1. ZigBee Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.2. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.3. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.4. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.4. Residential Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.7. Outdoor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Geographical Analysis

14.1. Introduction

14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1. By Offering

14.2.1.1. Introduction

14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

14.2.1.4. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.1. Lights and Luminaires Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.4.2. Lighting Controls Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.5. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.1.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2. By Light Source

14.2.2.1. Introduction

14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Light Source

14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Light Source

14.2.2.4. Fluorescent Lamp Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.5. Light Emitting Diode Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.6. High Intensity Discharge Lamps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.2.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3. By Connectivity

14.2.3.1. Introduction

14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

14.2.3.4. Wired Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5. Wireless Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.1. ZigBee Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.2. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.3. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.3.5.4. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4. By Application

14.2.4.1. Introduction

14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.2.4.4. Residential Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.7. Outdoor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.4.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.5. By Country

14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.2.5.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1. By Offering

14.3.1.1. Introduction

14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering

14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering

14.3.1.4. Hardware Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.1. Lights and Luminaires Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1.4.2. Lighting Controls Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1.5. Software Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.1.6. Services Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.2. By Light Source

14.3.2.1. Introduction

14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Light Source

14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Light Source

14.3.2.4. Fluorescent Lamp Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.2.5. Light Emitting Diode Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.2.6. High Intensity Discharge Lamps Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.2.7. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3. By Connectivity

14.3.3.1. Introduction

14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Connectivity

14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Connectivity

14.3.3.4. Wired Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3.5. Wireless Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3.5.1. ZigBee Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3.5.2. Bluetooth Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3.5.3. Wi-Fi Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.3.5.4. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.4. By Application

14.3.4.1. Introduction

14.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

14.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

14.3.4.4. Residential Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.4.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.4.6. Industrial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.4.7. Outdoor Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.4.8. Other Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5. By Country

14.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

14.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

14.3.5.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

