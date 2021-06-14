Global Thyrectors Market Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Thyrectors are devices used to protect vulnerable circuits from electrical overstress such as that caused by electrostatic discharge, inductive load switching and induced lightning.
The global Thyrectors market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Thyrectors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thyrectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Thyrectors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Thyrectors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Vishay
Littelfuse
Yageo
Amazing
STMicroelectronics
ON Semiconductor
WAYON
NXP
Diodes
Bourns
Infineon
LAN technology
ANOVA
SEMTECH
MDE
TOSHIBA
UN Semiconductor
PROTEK
INPAQ
EIC
SOCAY
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Uni-polar Thyrectors
Bi-polar Thyrectors
Segment by Application
Automotive
Industry
Power Supplies
Military / Aerospace
Others
