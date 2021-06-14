Global Water Jet Cutting Machinery Market, By Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025 | DARDI International Corp., ESAB Group Inc., KMT Waterjet Systems, Inc., Innovative International Ltd., Flow International Corp

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Water Jet Cutting Machinery Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to Waterjet cutting machine is utilized to cut material without producing heat, which can harm materials such as foam, tile, food, glass, paper, leather and other flammable materials. Growing usage of waterjet cutting machinery for the production of metal gaskets for antique automobiles, clutch, brake disks, and other components for racing cars, custom vehicle bodies, and intricate decorative fittings & brackets will foster the global Water Jet Cutting Machinery Market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market is the upsurge in demand for process automation across various industry verticals and stable growth from the automobile industry is the fundamental factor. Furthermore, the growing usage of Waterjet cutting machinery in producing hygiene products, health care products and soft clothing is anticipated to fuel the growth of Waterjet cutting machinery market. Additionally, rising automation along with high-quality secondary finishing across all industries in the world will contribute to Water Jet Cutting Machinery market growth during the forecast period.

The 3D product type of Water Jet Cutting Machinery Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the WaterJet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into 3D, Micro, and Robotic waterjet cutting machines. 3D segment dominates the global WaterJet Cutting Machinery Market owing to use pure water for cutting metals and used in heavy-duty applications. Robotic waterjet will boost by applying automation for high-quality secondary finishing.

Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine of Water Jet Cutting Machinery Market is anticipated to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Technology, the WaterJet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into Pure Waterjet Cutting Machine and Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine. Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine will lead the segment due to growing usage for cutting hard materials such as glass, stone, concrete, ceramics. The demand Pure Waterjet Cutting Machine will increase in textile, food & beverage, leather, interior decoration, and art sectors.

Automotive is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Water Jet Cutting Machinery during the forecast period

On the basis of End-User Industry, the WaterJet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Metal Fabrication, Electronics, Textile, and Others. By End-User Industry, automotive will lead the market owing to growing need for automation in automotive manufacturing. Defense and Aerospace segment will be influence by designing and cutting hard metals such as steel, titanium, glass, and others.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the global Water Jet Cutting Machinery market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Water Jet Cutting Machinery market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Water Jet Cutting Machinery market over the forecast period owing to the rise in infrastructural expenditure, growing population, and increased consumer spending. North America will boom by an increase in demand for automotive and equipment manufacturing and an increase in manufacturing facilities.

Global Water Jet Cutting Machinery Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as DARDI International Corp., ESAB Group Inc., KMT Waterjet Systems, Inc., Innovative International Ltd., Flow International Corp., Bystronic Laser AG, Water Jet Sweden AB, Waterjet Corporation S.R.L., WARDJet Inc., TNLB Corporation, NLB Corporation, BFT GmbH, Resato international BV, OMAX Corporation, Uhde High Pressure Technologies GmbH, Hypertherm Inc., Jet Edge Waterjet System, OH Precision Corp., Hughes Pumps Ltd., Waterjet Systems International, and Water Jet Germany Private Ltd. are the key players in the global WaterJet Cutting Machinery market.

