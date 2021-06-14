Graphic Processing Unit Market 2019 Growth & Forecast to 2022 | Intel , NVIDIA , Advanced Micro Devices

The Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) Market size is expected to reach $157.1 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 35.6% during the period, 2016-2022. A graphics processing unit (GPU) is a dedicated electronic circuit designed to deploy and modify memory to accelerate the creation of images for display. The GPU industry enables intricate shapes, complex optical effects, and seamless motion to deliver enhanced images at a faster pace. The GPUs can simultaneously run several independent tasks of computation, enabling task-level parallelism. Their performance has increased at a faster pace predicted by Moore’s law.

The GPU industry meets the demands of increasingly complex visual effects in the games and entertainment applications. The improved performance and functionality of GPUs have made them potential coprocessors for general-purpose computation. The market is filled with research for use of GPU’s vector processing and parallelism capabilities through developing new graphic design software and algorithms.

The demand for the GPU market is expected to rise during the forecast period across the globe. It is due to constant changes in the graphic games, augmented reality (AR) &virtual reality (VR) gaining traction, and artificial intelligence (AI). However, inability of integrated GPU to facilitate intensive graphic designing software restrain the market growth. Moreover, markets, such as electronics &wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) market, create lucrative opportunities in the industry. The inability of integrated GPUs to perform high graphic computing and developing efficient hybrid GPUs are the challenges faced by the GPU market.

Top Key Players of this Report

Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, and others, leading to the improvement in reliability and efficiency.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Gaining Traction

It is now possible to achieving true virtual or augmented reality and create a compelling user experience owing to vast improvements in graphics technology. In addition, advancement in the related technology, such as smart phones and consumer electronics accelerate the market growth. VR and AR create an immersive experience, which allures to the computer and film industries, developers, and consumers. However, challenges to develop efficient GPU for VR and AR are entirely different than graphics intended for games, movies, or television. The audiovisual experience is fundamentally rooted in the human audio-visual system, and requires an entirely different approach.

The massive technological advancements in GPU for AR and VR create a significant competition among companies. At present, several different companies develop VR solutions, to fundamentally redefine the way people experience computing.

The key players of the global GPU market adopt novel strategies to improve manufacturing techniques, and widen their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge over the other market players.

Key Benefits of the Graphic Processing Unit Market Report:

It offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global graphic processing unit market.

It provides a competitive scenario of the market and elucidates on the growth trends, drivers, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

It includes a comprehensive analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

It incorporates the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to highlight the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure.

It enlists positioning of the market player operating in the market.

