Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market 2019 is Expected to Surge with 5.2% CAGR by 2023 | Consumer research, Market Size & Growth, Report Covering Major Key Points Like – Business outlook, Key players
Global Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market 2019-2023 released by 360 Research Reports considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Hazardous Location Motor Starters market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.
Top-Listed Players mentioned in Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market Research Report 2019-2023:
- Eaton Corporation
- Emerson Industrial Automation
- WEG Industries
- Rockwell Automation
- R. Stahl
- Inc.
- Heatrex
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- ABB Group
- GE Industrial Solutions
Overview of Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market Report:
The global hazardous location motor starters market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2%, during the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by major players, including providers of low-voltage motor starter, high-voltage motor starter, manual motor starter, and magnetic motor starter. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Hazardous location motor starters are explosion-proof devices and are placed in a rigid metallic duct system. They are used in locations such as coal preparation plants, oil refineries, and chemical storages. They are used for across-the-line motor starting, motor disconnecting, motor and line protection, and start-stop operations.
Technological advancements in the industry have led to growth in the manufacturing of explosion-proof motor starters. With increasing safety concerns in the industry, companies are investing in safety technologies to avoid accidents and to comply with the stringent rules and policies laid down by various governments. Moreover, hazardous locations are highly prone to accidents and the collateral damage of these accidents is very high. Thus, companies are focusing highly on safety.
Increasing Safety Measures to Drive Market Growth
The high ignition emission control norms have become even more stringent across all major countries, which has led to a rise in the demand for safety measures across hazardous locations. Rising temperatures at hazardous locations may lead to unforeseen challenges for industrial management. The explosion of motors may cause drastic operational losses and delays in workflows and may even prove fatal for workers in such locations. These incidences have led to the adoption of explosion-proof motor starters. The Chinese Government has recommended the use of low-voltage motors in all industrial hubs for improving safety measures. The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) of China will launch a crackdown on oil refineries that have not complied with rules and regulations laid down by the government. Moreover, most developing countries in Asia-Pacific, such as India, are undertaking policy-level initiatives for the use of explosion-proof motor starters and fiscal measures for funding requisite technological safety upgrades in motors.
Likewise, regulations in North American and European countries are becoming stricter, with the government focusing on safety in hazardous locations. With companies investing highly in safety solutions to avoid accidents and losses, the demand for safe motor starters will grow at an unprecedented rate.
Oil Refineries to Witness a Rise in the Demand for Hazardous Location Motor Starters
Growing dependency on oil products is triggering the growth of several oil refining plants in the world. For instance, Asia-Pacific has been seeing huge demand from the petroleum industry. India has one of the world’s largest refinery complexes in Jamnagar, owned by Reliance Industries, with the capacity to produce 1.24 million barrels of crude oil per day, thus, the need for safety and explosion-proof motors is increasing in the industry.
The United States recently became the world’s largest exporter of fuel, following the booming domestic production of oil and thus, oil exports in the United States are poised to witness record growth to meet the rising demand from overseas. The nation set a record in 2016 by sending a net 2.5 million barrels per day of petroleum products to foreign markets. Moreover, for the first time in 40 years, two major oil refineries are being planned for construction in the United States.
Recently, Iran proposed a plant with processing capacity of more than 100,000 barrels a day and pledged to provide crude oil to Indonesia.
The regions also constitute a wide range of other hazardous locations in industries such as mining, pulp and paper, grain elevators, and grain handling facilities. An explosion at an oil refinery in an industrial area of Bangkok sparked a massive fire, which prompted the government to close a 120,000 barrels a day capacitive refinery for at least 30 days. All these activities are likely to boost the hazardous location motor starters market in the petroleum refining industry.
Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.
