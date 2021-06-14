Healthcare Revenues Cycle Management Market Size and Growth Projections to 2027 – Conifer Health Solutions, Cerner, Quest Diagnostics, Athenahealth, Mckesson, Allscript Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

“Healthcare Revenues Cycle Management Market” covers a detailed research on the industry with financial analysis of the major players. The report provides key information and detailed study relating to the industry along with the Economic Impact and Regulatory and Market Support. The report examines the industry synopsis, strategic investments, Industry Surveys, Economic Impact, etc.

Healthcare Revenues Cycle Management Market to 2027

RCM stands for the revenue cycle management, which is financial process that utilizes the medical billing software. The billing software assists in tracking the patient care episodes right from the registration to the final bill payment. According to the Healthcare Financial Management Association revenue cycle consists of the all the administrative and clinical utilities that contribute to the capture, management and collection of patient service revenue.

Key Players influencing the market are Cerner, Quest Diagnostics, Athenahealth, Mckesson, Allscript Healthcare Solutions, GE Healthcare, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Epic Systems and Experian.

North America accounted for the largest market share of healthcare RCM market due to the faster advancement in the information technology, developed healthcare industry and others. The European market is also likely to owe a good market share in the healthcare RCM market. Asia Pacific is anticipated grow at the fastest pace in the forecasted period.

The global healthcare RCM market is segmented on the basis of product, function, deployment, and end-user. On the basis of the product the segment is classified as integrated and standalone. On the basis of function the market is classified as claims & denial management, electronic health record (EHR), patient insurance eligibility verification, clinical documentation improvement, medical coding & billing and others. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as web based, on premises & cloud based. And on the basis of the end user the segment is classified as physicians, hospitals, laboratories and others.

The healthcare RCM market is expected to witness significant growth due to the driving factors such as, rise in the increasing the development in the information technology, development in the healthcare facilities and services. The market is likely to create the opportunities to organize and manage the data for the healthcare in the coming years.

The “Global Healthcare RCM Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare RCM market with detailed market segmentation by product, function, deployment, end-user, and geography. The global healthcare RCM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

