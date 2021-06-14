Innovative Report On Cable Management Market with Trends, Opportunities, Growth Factors Faced by Top Companies Like Cooper Industries , Legrand, Prysmian S.p.A., Atkore International Holdings , Leviton Manufacturing Co

Cable management plays an important role in electricity and data transmission. The insulation and installation of cables in electronic devices or communication systems to avoid detrimental situations is referred as cable management. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the global revenue of the cable management market, whereas LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period (2016-2022).

The design of present cable management systems is quality oriented as well as functional. Varieties such as cable trays, conduits, raceways, optical fiber channels, and others, with a plethora of features, are available in the new-generation cable management solutions. Cable management provides power distribution, safety, customization, communication, and low maintenance, which makes it efficient. It also reduces the deployment time of systems, optimizes cable bandwidth, and provides maximum cable density. Service providers construct networks with high bandwidth worldwide, which require efficient fibers as well as strong management structure to support them. The cable management for optical fiber cables provides network reliability, better performance along with bend radius protection, and physical protection. Ongoing developments in infrastructure, telecommunication, and the need for repair and maintenance of the existing technology foster the growth of the cable management market. However, intense competition among the domestic players and fluctuating raw material prices create a gap in standardizing the quality of products.

Top Key Players of this Report

Cooper Industries (Eaton), Legrand, Prysmian S.p.A., Atkore International Holdings Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Panduit, Thomas & Betts (ABB group), Chatsworth Products, Nexans, Schneider Electric SE, and HellermannTyton among others. These market leaders have maintained their market position with proposed quality maintenance and use of innovative technology such as fiber-optic runner channels.

The cable management market is segmented on the basis of product type, geography, and end-user industry. The product types include cable trays, cable raceways, cable glands, conduits, cable connectors and glands, cable carriers, cable lugs, junction box, and others. The cable conduit is the largest revenue-generating product in the cable management market. The end users of the cable management market include IT & telecommunication, healthcare, marine, mining, manufacturing & automation, aerospace, commercial construction, and others, including transportation, residential construction and government. The commercial construction sector, followed by IT& telecom, are two most prominent users of cable management, together accounting for over 1/3rd of the total market revenue throughout the analysis period. Furthermore, the market has been studied across key geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides an in-depth knowledge of the world cable management market to elucidate opportunities in the market

Current trends and future estimations have been outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold

A quantitative analysis of the current market trends and forecast from 2016 to 2022 has been provided to highlight the financial competency of the market

Porters Five Forces analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved

