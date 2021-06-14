Insurance Analytics Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2025

Furiously rising competition, stringent regulatory environment and shifting customer loyalties are imposing huge pressure on the insurance companies to update their business model, efficiently enhance the processes and streamline operations. These imperatives have therefore resulted in a demand for analytics in the insurance industry. An insurance analytics solution provides analytical tools for the entire insurance value chain, which includes casualty and property, pension, life and annuity.

The rapidly maturing digital business infrastructure has dramatically changed the opportunities for the analytics solution developers. Today, the insurance businesses are preferring “made-to-fit” solutions rather than “one size fits all”. In addition, the increasing cases of fraud in the industry have substantially increased the demand for analytics solution in the market, thus contributing to the growth of insurance analytics market.

Top Companies profiled in Insurance Analytics Market:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAS Institute

3. Salesforce

4. SAP AG

5. Microsoft

6. Opentext

7. Verisk Analytics

8. hexaware

9. Pegasystems

10. Microstretagy

The “Global Insurance Analytics Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Insurance analytics industry with a focus on the global Insurance analytics market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Insurance analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, enterprise and geography. The global Insurance analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

