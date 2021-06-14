IT enabled Healthcare Global Market 2018: Key Players – GE Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson Healthcare Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Apple, Inc., eHealth Technologies

IT enabled Healthcare Industry

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global IT enabled Healthcare market is accounted for $120.88 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $262.46 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.7%. There are several factors favoring the market growth, which includes expanding e-Health programs, rising government support, and high-minded incidence of chronic conditions. However, security problems associated with the data in IT enabled Healthcare technology is hindering the market growth. In addition to this, fragmented end-user market and interoperability has been some other issues affecting market.

M-health segment in services is estimated to dominate the market on account of increasing demand for emergency response services and healthcare practitioner support. Public/private healthcare institutions segment is expected to be the dominant among end-user segment, affirmatively due to the rise in number of people suffering and the ease of healthcare. Asia Pacific market is attributed to grow at fastest CAGR on account of growing government initiatives and proliferating healthcare sector.

Some of the key players of the IT enabled Healthcare market include

GE Healthcare, Johnson and Johnson Healthcare Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Apple, Inc., eHealth Technologies, AT&T Inc., Cerner Corporation, Aerotel Medical Systems, Ltd., AirStrip Technologies LP, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., E*HealthLine.Com, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and IMS Health Holdings, Inc.

Softwares Covered:

• Ancillary Information Systems

o Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)

o Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

• M-Health Applications

• Administrative Information Systems (AIS)

• Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

o Computer Aided Diagnosis (CAD)

o Electronic Medical Record (EMR)

o Nursing Information Systems (NIS)

• Other Softwares

o Medical Imaging

o Surgery Training

Services Covered:

• M-Health

o Healthcare System Strengthening Solutions

o Solutions for Patients

• Tele-health Services

o Healthcare Diagnostics

o Healthcare Education

o Remote Patient Monitoring

o Other Tele-health Services

End-Users Covered:

• Healthcare workers

• Individuals

• Physicians

• Public/private healthcare institutions

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

