LiDAR Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research

Introduction of Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) systems have made the examination, detection and mapping of objects easier than conventional methods. Use of laser light provides accurate and precise data points in short time. LIDAR systems are used over conventional surveying methods due to their ability to provide highly accurate data and 3D images in a shorter time. Improved automated processing ability of LIDAR systems in terms of image resolutions and data processing capabilities over other technologies are the major factors that are presently driving the global LIDAR market. Other factors that are supplementing the growth of LIDAR market as a whole are rising demand of 3D imaging technology across various application areas, and the increasing adoption of aerial LIDAR systems to explore and detect places, historic details, etc. On the other hand, low awareness about the benefits of LiDAR systems and the use of expensive components in LiDAR systems viz., laser scanner, navigation system, high-resolution 3D cameras, etc. collectively increases the cost of LiDAR systems. These factors are restraining adoption of LIDAR technology and restricting the growth of the market.

Players in the market are adopting product launch and collaborations as their key developmental strategies to meet the customer demands and increase their customer base. Partnerships would help the players to set a common technology platform and share the technological requirement. This would ultimately help the market players to enhance their product portfolio through less investment and increase their market share across various regions. The cost cutting in operations would enable the manufacturers to invest into advertisement activities and increase the awareness about the LIDAR systems across diverse industry verticals and geographies. Recently, in October 2014, Phoenix Aerial Systems collaborated with Pulse Aerospace to launch a single-rotor unmanned aerial system for Ranger LIDAR system- The Vapor 55TM. Eventually, the rise in the use of LIDAR systems across various industries would supplement the growth of global LIDAR market.

