Live Streaming Services Market Size, Trend, Growth and Business Opportunities Forecast to 2025

The Live Streaming Services Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Live streaming is online streaming media simultaneously recorded and broadcast in real time. It is often referred to simply as streaming, however this abbreviated term is ambiguous due to the fact that “Streaming” may refer to any media delivered and played back simultaneously without requiring a complete downloaded file. Rapid growth in cloud-based video streaming services, growing preference for social media features such as digital security and secured homes and increasing adoption of smartphones & laptops among people are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. In addition, smart homes applications include surveillance camera, automotive products, testing, gas and fire detection, and other commercial vision applications. This factor also boosting the volume of Live Streaming systems care across the globe. Moreover, advancements in live streaming services is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, availability of internet connectivity is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Live Streaming Services during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Live Streaming Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising internet penetration rate for live streaming services and rising technological advancements in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global live streaming services market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing adoption of smartphones among people across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

– Google

– Twitter

– BIGO Live

– Facebook

– You Now

– Periscope

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

– Instagram Live

– You Tube Live

– Facebook Live

– Snapchat Live

– Twitter

– You Know

– Periscope

– BIGO Live

– Inke

– Others

By Platforms:

– Laptops & Desktops

– Smartphones & Tablets

– Smart TV

– Others

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

