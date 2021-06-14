Long Term Care Market Outlook for Major Applications/End Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate 2025 – Brookdale Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, Emeritus , Atria Senior Living

The report on “Long Term Care Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Long Term Care Market valued approximately USD 810 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Long Term Care Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Long term care (LTC) service contains a variety of services provided by nursing homes, day care centres, home health agencies and from family or friends. Long term care service comprises a broad range of personal care, healthcare and supportive care services. It is required for geriatrics people and adult who are unable to take self-care due to injury, cognitive or mental disability and chronic illness. Long term care service provides support to people in regain quality of life and in improving an optimal level of physical functioning of life.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Brookdale Senior Living, Sunrise Senior Living, Emeritus , Atria Senior Living, Extendicare, Gentiva Health Services, Senior Care Centres of America, Kindred Healthcare

The “Global Long Term Care Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Long Term Care market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Long Term Care market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Long Term Care market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Long Term Care market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2026.

The report analyzes factors affecting Long Term Care market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Long Term Care market in these regions.

