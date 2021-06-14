Lubricant Additives Market Expected to Reach $20.54 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 4.4% | BASF SE, Evonik Industries Ag, Chevron Oronite Company, Afton Chemical, Shamrock Shipping & Trading

The report on “Lubricant Additives Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Lubricant Additives market is accounted for $13.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $20.54 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. Some of the key factors responsible for the market growth include increasing marine and aviation transportation, growing automotive industry across the globe, stringent emission norms, extensive R&D to develop better and environment friendly products. However, factors such as fluctuations in the lubricant market, automobile manufacturers focusing on engine downsizing and drive towards alternative fuels are hindering the market growth.

Lubricant additives improve the lubricants characteristics. They are usually liquid formulations that are added to a variety of petroleum products in order to improve their qualities which was lost or wasn’t able to meet during various actions.

BASF SE, Evonik Industries Ag, Chevron Oronite Company Llc, Afton Chemical Corporation, Shamrock Shipping & Trading Limited, Croda International Plc, The Lubrizol Corporation, Tianhe Chemicals Group, Infineum International Ltd., Chemtura Corporation, Jinzhou Kangtai Lubricant Additives Co. Ltd., DOG Chemie, Wuxi South Petroleum Additive Co., Shepherd Chemical Company, The Elco Corporation, Eni S.p.A., BRB International BV, Dorf Ketal and Dover Chemical.

