Machine Learning Chip Market Hit at 9.4% CAGR to 2022 | Advanced Micro Devices, Google, Graphcore, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Machine Learning Chip Market by Type (GPU chip, Neuromorphic Chip, Flash Based Chip, and FPGA Chip), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Robotics Industry)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

The Global Machine Learning Chip Market Size Is Expected To Reach $8,272 Million In 2022 From $4,495 Million In 2015, Growing At A Cagr Of 9.4% From 2016 To 2022.

Machine learning is a sub-set of artificial intelligence which performs tasks related to AI. It is currently being adopted by several industries around the world. This technology uses algorithms and computational methods to teach computers to think the way humans and animals may react in a particular situation. The performance of this machine learning algorithm can be improved by increasing the number of trials.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Google Inc., Graphcore, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Wave Computing, And Xilinx Inc.

The trend in artificial intelligence (AI), use of machine learning in numerous applications, and emergence of quantum computing are the factors which increase the demand for machine learning chip market. In addition, the development of autonomous robots that control themselves without human intervention is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, dearth of skilled workforce and AI phobia are the major restraints of the market. Moreover, increase in demand for smart homes & cities, increase in efforts to make more human-like robots, and popularity of IoT across the globe are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market expansion.

The global machine learning chip market is segmented based on chip type, industry vertical, technology, and geography. Based on chip type, the market is categorized into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. Based on technology, the market is divided into system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Future Estimations Of The Global Machine Learning Chip Market Is Provided In The Report.

The Report Provides A Competitive Scenario Of The Market Along With Growth Trends, Structure, Driving Factors, Scope, Opportunities, And Challenges.

The Report Includes A Detailed Analysis Of The Key Segments To Provide Insights On The Market Dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Highlights The Potential Of Buyers And Suppliers As Well As Provides Insights On The Competitive Structure Of The Market To Devise Effective Growth Strategies And Facilitate Better Decision-Making.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 MACHINE LEARNING CHIP MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 MACHINE LEARNING CHIP MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 MACHINE LEARNING CHIP MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 RELATED INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ADVANCE MICRDEVICES, INC.

8.2. GOOGLE INC

8.3. GRAPHCORE LTD

8.4. INTEL CORPORATION

8.5. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

8.6. NVIDIA CORPORATION

8.7. QUALCOMM INC.

8.8. TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.

8.9. WAVE COMPUTING

8.10. XILINX INC.

