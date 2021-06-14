Managed DNS Services Market 2019-2027: Key Findings, Regional Study, Upcoming Trends, Growth, Segments, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Managed DNS Services Market Highlights:

DNS is a distributed, coherent, reliable, autonomous, hierarchical database, the first and only one of its kind. The Domain Name System (DNS) translates Internet domain and host names to IP addresses and vice versa. On the Internet, DNS automatically converts between the names we type in our Web browser address bar to the IP addresses of Web servers hosting those sites. Larger corporations also use DNS to manage their own company intranet. Home networks use DNS when accessing the Internet but do not use it for managing the names of home computers.

Some of the major functions of DNS include locating IP addresses to specific site names, and then storing this data. This process is also known as “maintaining records”. Second function is to distribute the DNS over a vast network of connections, and a DNS can also store a vast library of records. DNS is the term used to define a database and, most importantly, a database that can be easily shared. This is because each server holds only a minor portion of the host name to IP address mapping details.

DNS is so widely used and is typically the first point of contact between a user and an application, it can be utilized to extend the plane of control far beyond the confines of the data center – where legacy appliances tend to dominate – to the extreme edge of the Internet. Developers are now managing failover, disaster recovery, load-shedding, load-balancing, and traffic management functions at points much closer to the end user. By doing so, they are improving performance while creating a new orchestration layer far away from the core application itself, thereby boosting resiliency.

Issues with DNS can be intermittent and difficult to troubleshoot given its geographically-distributed nature. Clients can still connect to their local network when DNS is broken, but they will be unable to reach remote devices by their name.

Hence the market for Managed DNS Services Market is expected to grow at 11.8% CAGR (2016-2027).

Major Key Players:

Some of the players leading the market and profiled in the analysis are Dyn Inc., VeriSign Inc., Neustar, Akamai, ultraDNS, Cloud flare, Easy DNS, DNS made easy, AWS route 53, and Cotendo Advanced DNS among others.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/883

Managed DNS Services Market Segmentation:

The report has been segmented into four key dynamics;

By Server: Virtual Private, Dedicated DNS, Managed DNS, and Shared DNS among others.

By Service Providers : Enterprise and Self-service among others.

By Application: Industries (Private & Public), Institutes, and internet applications (routing management, customer portal, record management, others), among others.

Industries (Private & Public), Institutes, and internet applications (routing management, customer portal, record management, others), among others. By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Managed DNS Services Market Regional Analysis:

The North America market leads the global managed DNS services market with the largest market share. Heading with the wide uptake of advanced technologies and the increasing investments transpired in the server solutions; the region is likely to retain its dominance over the global market throughout the forecast period.

In 2016 the market had valued at USD 169.49 MN. Furthermore, attributing to the factors such as the availability of simple and affordable bandwidth and strong connectivity the region will reach a valuation of USD 691.24 by 2027.

The Asia Pacific managed DNS services market stands the second-largest market, globally. In 2016 the market had valued at USD 128.52 MN. Rapidly advancing countries such as China, Japan, and India heading with the spurting industrialization that is led by the improving economic conditions in the region has attributed to the growth of the managed DNS services market.

Furthermore, due to the presence of major providers of managed DNS services in the region along with the increasing IT infrastructure development is fuelling the regional market. The APAC managed DNS services market is expected to reach USD 562.88 MN by 2027 growing at a CAGR over 13% throughout the forecast period.

Europe, on the other hand, is emerging as a promising market for managed DNS services, growing rapidly. Factors such as the implementation of advanced technology in small and large enterprise especially, in the UK, Germany, France & Italy are substantiating the market growth in the region. Europe managed DNS services market is poised to grow at 11.2% CAGR from 2016-2027, accounting for a substantial market share.

Managed DNS Services Market Competitive Analysis:

The embryonic market of managed DNS services appears to be fiercely competitive and fragmented. Several large and small-scale players are churning the competition to gain a competitive advantage accounting for a substantial market share. Also, collaboration, Acquisition, partnership, product/ technology launch & expansion, remain the prevailing strategies of these market players.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

October 25, 2018 —- Neustar, Inc. (US), a leading global information services provider including responsible identity resolution announced the acquisition of Security Services customer contracts of VeriSign, Inc. (US), a company operating a diverse array of network infrastructure.

The said definitive agreement consists of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection, Managed DNS, DNS Firewall and fee-based Recursive and DNS services customer contracts. This acquisition will help Neustar to grow strategically leading Digital Defense and Performance solutions by expanding its enterprise customer footprint in several high-growth industries, like e-Commerce, financial services, and technology.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/managed-dns-services-market-883

Table of Content

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]