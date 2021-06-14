Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Show at 3.8% CAGR to 2022 | ABB, General Electric Co., Kongsberg Gruppen, Marine Technologies LLC, Moxa , Navis Engineering Oy, AB Volvo Penta, Praxis Automation Technology B.V., Rolls Royce

Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market by Subsystem (Control Systems, Power System, Thruster System), Equipment (Class 1, Class2, and Class 3), Application (Naval Vessel, Offshore Vessel)-Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Global marine dynamic positioning system market size is expected to reach $2,127 million in 2022 from $1,594 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Dynamic positioning (DP) is a computer-controlled system to automatically maintain a vessel’s position and heading by using its own propellers and thrusters. Position reference sensors, combined with wind sensors, motion sensors and gyrocompasses, provide information to the computer pertaining to the vessel’s position and the magnitude and direction of environmental forces affecting its position.

The expected downturn in the offshore industry and the weakening shipbuilding industry are anticipated to impact the overall marine dynamic positioning system market in the coming years. The deterioration in the market conditions for offshore oil & gas industry and decline in oil prices are some of the reasons that restrain the market growth. In addition, global oversupply, recessions, and change in economic fundamentals limit the growth of the shipbuilding industry.

The growth of the marine dynamic positioning system industry is driven by the growth in offshore windmill installations, increase in the number of offshore patrol vessels, and rise in deployment of research vessels.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABB, General Electric Co., Kongsberg Gruppen, Marine Technologies LLC, Moxa Inc, Navis Engineering Oy, AB Volvo Penta, Praxis Automation Technology B.V., Rolls Royce, and Wartsila Corporation. Other players in the value chain include Thrustmaster of Texas, Inc., JRC, Guidance Marine, and Master Boat Builders Inc

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the marine dynamic positioning system market across major geographies and the estimated revenues generated during the forecast period.

The entire projections in the report are based on analysis of the current trends that highlight the market potential for the period of 2016-2022, in terms of value.

The report conducts extensive analysis by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

The report also provides quantitative and qualitative trends to help the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SUBSYSTEM

CHAPTER 5 MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT CLASS

CHAPTER 6 MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7 MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 RELATED INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

CHAPTER 9 COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ABB

9.2. AB VolvPenta

9.3. General Electric Co.

9.4. Kongsberg Gruppen

9.5. Marine Technologies LLC

9.6. Moxa Inc.

9.7. Navis Engineering Oy

9.8. Praxis Automation

9.9. Rolls-Royce PLC

9.10. Wartsila Corporation

