Menopause Treatment Market to Reach $3.3 bn by 2023 with 4.2% CAGR, Says MRFR

Usually, people (especially women), do not share their biological problems and that causes many complications in various biological and gynecological aspects. That is why there are various biological problems that women are prone to but are not aware of. More so if they are not familiar with the concept of menstruation and the menstrual cycle. Among gynecological problems, menopause is a serious one. Most people have learned about this problem due to media reports of various Hollywood celebrities freezing their eggs in order to avoid pregnancy complications that Menopause can cause. Thus, necessities and demands of women aware of menopause and its dangers have created a steady market for menopause treatment as statistics claim that about 85% women above 40 suffer from menopause. The key symptoms of menopause include hot flashes, formication and migraine.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global menopause treatment market, which has predicted 4.2% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. In terms of cash, the market growth is expected to reach the US $ 3.3 bn by 2023. According to this report, the key drivers of global menopause treatment market are increasing awareness regarding women health, development in drugs (especially the advancements in hormonal drugs, etc.), development of healthcare and gynecology centers and rise in population. The restraints that are likely to interrupt the growth of this market include complications of drug treatment such as bleeding, osteoporosis, and the high cost of treatment. The global menopause treatment market has been segmented on the basis of the end user, hormonal treatment, and non-hormonal treatment. Based on end-user, this market has been segmented into academic and research, hospitals & clinics, and others. On the basis of hormonal treatment, the market has been segmented into estrogen, progesterone, a combination of the two and others. On the basis of non-hormonal treatment, the market has been segmented into anti-anxiety, anti-depressants, anti-migraine and others.

Globally, North America accounts for the leading market for Menopause Treatments with the largest market share attributing to the high expenditure on the healthcare. The region is further expected to witnessing the increasing market growth registering a fabulous CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancement in the burgeoning healthcare industry is reasoning to provide new effective drugs for treatments with greater outcomes and this is one of the key factors driving the regional market growth.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market for the Menopause Treatments globally, owing to the high per capita income and proliferation of well-developed healthcare facilities. The market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR in the next six years. The regional market growth is largely dependent upon the contributions from the prominent pharmaceutical industries of Germany and France. Among other European countries, UK market is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the review period.

While Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing market in the global Menopause Treatment market. India & China among other APAC countries account for the leading markets for Menopause Treatment owing to the growing healthcare sector coupled with the large unmet needs. Also, the increasing market penetration of healthcare insurance in the APAC region is anticipated to propel the regional market growth in the next six years.

Key Players

The key players in global menopause treatment market include Allergan PLC (USA), Cipla Inc. (India), Eli Lilly and Company (USA), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Merck & Co. Inc. (USA), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Pfizer Inc. (USA), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel).

Latest Industry News

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TX-004HR estradiol vaginal inserts (IMVEXXY) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia. Dyspareunia is a symptom of vaginal and vulvar atrophy due to menopause.

UK-based Cambridge Consultants has developed a Pebal device for providing instant cooling effects and on-demand relief to women suffering from menopausal hot flashes. Cambridge Consultants are interested in working with various partners to develop additional products for women’s health.

