Metal Inks Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

Global Metal Inks Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Metal ink is a kind of ink with unique metallic shining effect, which is made up of fine metal sheets instead of pigments or dyes in traditional ink. The metal ink is mainly silver ink and gold ink. Silver ink is made of aluminium pigments; gold ink is usually made of copper pigments and zinc pigments in different proportions. By controlling and changing their proportions, blue gold, red gold ink or Pantone metal ink can be produced.

The worldwide market for Metal Inks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Metal Inks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ULVAC

Sukgyung

Printgraph

Eckart

Needham

TOYO

Johnson Matthey

INX International Ink

Market Segment by Type, covers

Silver Ink

Gold Ink

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Commercial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Metal Inks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metal Inks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metal Inks in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Metal Inks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Metal Inks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Metal Inks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Inks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

