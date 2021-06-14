Mining Equipment Market Size & Growth in 2019 is Booming Worldwide with expanded market size & Growth | Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Komatsu
Mining Equipment Market research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The analysts have presented the various facets of the Mining Equipment market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers. Thus, the data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research.
Various technological advancements such as automation and artificial intelligence have been gaining traction in the mining industry. Owing to the increased need for improving the operational efficiency among the mining companies, manufacturers of mining equipment are focusing on incorporating modern technologies such as AI. Our Research analysts have predicted that the growing use of advanced technologies with conventional systems will allow the mining equipment market to register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022.
Mining Equipment Market Trend, Challenge and Driver: –
Market driver
- Increased demand for minerals used in clean energy productsGrowing environmental concerns and rising deforestation has been alarming the mining industry players, resulting in the increased use of clean energy products. Such adoption of clean energy products will further proliferate the need for metals and minerals obtained from the rigorous use of several mining equipment. This will further augment the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.Threat of cyber-attacks in mining technologyThe use of software solutions and technologies such as Internet of Things may result in data and financial theft as well as loss of control over equipment. Such threats of cyber-attacks may hamper the market’s growth during the forecast period.For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the mining equipment market during the 2018-2022, view our report.Competitive LandscapeThe market appears to be concentrated owing to the presence of the few mining equipment manufacturers such as Metso, Caterpillar, and Komatsu. The market players are continuously focusing on adopting modern technologies for improving the quality of mining equipment used for different purposes in coal mining, metal mining, and mineral mining.
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
- Atlas Copco
- Caterpillar
- Komatsu
- Metso
- Sandvik
- To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Mining Equipment market size of various segments.
- To detail major factors influencing the Mining Equipment market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
- To determine the geographic breakdown of the Mining Equipment market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
- To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Mining Equipment market segments.
- To track the competitive landscape of the market.
Market Overview
Geographic Segmentation of Mining Equipment Market: –
Mining Equipment market potential is analyzed for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Mining Equipment industry. Further, the Mining Equipment market report focuses on global major leading industry players with information.
Key vendors operating in Mining Equipment market space are –
The objective of this Mining Equipment market research report is: –
