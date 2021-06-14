Natural Food Color Ingredients Market Global Industry Analysis By Size, Growth, Trends, Leading Company Analysis, Opportunities, Regional, And Key Country Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario

The Global Natural Food Color Ingredients Market is anticipated to garner USD 1.9 billion with an impressive CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period (2017-2022) owing to the rising preference towards natural ingredients, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Food colors are referred to as ingredients or food additives which are used in beverages and food items. Food colors help to make the product appealing to the eyes, make it more appetizing, and informative, thereby enabling the customers to identify the products. Natural food colors are generally derived from sources such as vegetables, fruits, plants, and other natural sources. Such source materials are processed in order to extract dyes or pigments in the form of pastes, gels, powders, liquids, etc.

Global Natural Food Color Ingredients Market: Segmental Analysis

The Global Natural Food Color Ingredients Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, form, and solubility.

By mode of Type, the global natural food color ingredients market has been segmented into anthocyanin, carotenoids, curcumin, paprika extract, spirulina, chlorophyll, and others. Among these, the carotenoids segment is anticipated to occupy the maximum market share of 32.8%. Whereas, the spirulina segment is considered to account for the highest growth rate of 8.35% throughout the appraisal period.

By mode of Application, the global natural food color ingredients market has been segmented into bakery & confectionary, beverages, meat products, dairy products, savory & snacks, and others.

By mode of Form, the global natural food color ingredients market has been segmented into gel, liquid, paste, and powder.

By mode of Solubility, the global natural food color ingredients market has been segmented into lakes and dyes.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Natural Food Color Ingredients Market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the European region is estimated to retain its dominance during the assessment period. The market in this region is gearing up due to several opportunities. Growing urbanization, robust economic growth, and the explosion of the middle-class population in this region are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register a healthy CAGR owing to the rising per capita disposable income coupled with the accelerating awareness of natural food colors among the consumer. With the rising demand for natural food colors in economies like India and China, the market is likely to flourish. Moreover, the launch of new products with naturals ingredients are likely to propel the market growth.