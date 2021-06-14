New product developments and trends of Building Management Systems market during 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Building Management Systems Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global And regional /market. The Building Management Systems Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Building Management System market is forecasted to thrive at a 12.6% CAGR to reach at a notable value by the end of 2023. The building management system market is likely to thrive on the back of rapid urbanization across the globe. Rise in number of skyscrapers across the globe is intensifying the demand for efficient building management solutions.
Request for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/1551
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of building management system market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Solution
– Hardware
– Software
– Services
– Professional
– Managed
By Deployment
– Cloud Based
– On-Premises
By Offering
– Facility Management System
– Security Management System
– Energy Management System
– Emergency Management System
– Infrastructure Management System
– Others
By Application
– Residential Buildings
– Commercial Buildings
– Industrial Buildings
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Cisco
– IBM
– Siemens
– Honeywell
– Johnson Controls
– ABB
– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
– Vacker Dubai
– BELTEL
– AFTEK LIMITED
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive Landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and By Geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/building-management-systems-market-2017
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Building Management System Market
3. Global Building Management System Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Building Management System Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Building Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Building Management System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Solution
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
10.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6.1. Professional Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6.2. Managed Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Building Management System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment
11.4. Cloud Based Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. On-Premises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Global Building Management System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Offering
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
12.4. Facility Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Security Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.6. Energy Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.7. Emergency Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.8. Infrastructure Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13. Global Building Management System Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.4. Residential Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5. Commercial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6. Industrial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1. By Solution
14.2.1.1. Introduction
14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
14.2.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1.6.1. Professional Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1.6.2. Managed Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.2. By Deployment
14.2.2.1. Introduction
14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment
14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment
14.2.2.4. Cloud Based Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.2.5. On-Premises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.3. By Offering
14.2.3.1. Introduction
14.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
14.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
14.2.3.4. Facility Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.3.5. Security Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.3.6. Energy Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.3.7. Emergency Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.3.8. Infrastructure Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.4. By Application
14.2.4.1. Introduction
14.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.2.4.4. Residential Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.4.5. Commercial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.4.6. Industrial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.5. By Country
14.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.5.4. Canada Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3. Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.1. By Solution
14.3.1.1. Introduction
14.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
14.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
14.3.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.1.6.1. Professional Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.1.6.2. Managed Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.2. By Deployment
14.3.2.1. Introduction
14.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment
14.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment
14.3.2.4. Cloud Based Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.2.5. On-Premises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.3. By Offering
14.3.3.1. Introduction
14.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
14.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
14.3.3.4. Facility Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.3.5. Security Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.3.6. Energy Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.3.7. Emergency Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.3.8. Infrastructure Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.4. By Application
14.3.4.1. Introduction
14.3.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.3.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.3.4.4. Residential Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.4.5. Commercial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.4.6. Industrial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.5. By Country
14.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.3.5.3. Germany Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.5.5. France Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.5.6. Italy Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.5.7. Spain Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.5.8. Russia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4. Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.1. By Solution
14.4.1.1. Introduction
14.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
14.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
14.4.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.1.6.1. Professional Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.1.6.2. Managed Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.2. By Deployment
14.4.2.1. Introduction
14.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment
14.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment
14.4.2.4. Cloud Based Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.2.5. On-Premises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.3. By Offering
14.4.3.1. Introduction
14.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
14.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
14.4.3.4. Facility Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.3.5. Security Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.3.6. Energy Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.3.7. Emergency Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.3.8. Infrastructure Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.4. By Application
14.4.4.1. Introduction
14.4.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.4.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.4.4.4. Residential Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.4.5. Commercial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.4.6. Industrial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.5. By Country
14.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.4.5.3. China Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.5.4. India Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.5.5. Japan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.5.6. South Korea Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.5.9. Australia Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5. Latin America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.1. By Solution
14.5.1.1. Introduction
14.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
14.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
14.5.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.1.6.1. Professional Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.1.6.2. Managed Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.2. By Deployment
14.5.2.1. Introduction
14.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment
14.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment
14.5.2.4. Cloud Based Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.2.5. On-Premises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.3. By Offering
14.5.3.1. Introduction
14.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
14.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
14.5.3.4. Facility Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.3.5. Security Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.3.6. Energy Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.3.7. Emergency Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.3.8. Infrastructure Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.4. By Application
14.5.4.1. Introduction
14.5.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.5.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.5.4.4. Residential Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.4.5. Commercial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.4.6. Industrial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.5. By Country
14.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.5.5.3. Brazil Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.5.4. Mexico Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6. Middle East & Africa Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.1. By Solution
14.6.1.1. Introduction
14.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution
14.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution
14.6.1.4. Hardware Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.1.5. Software Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.1.6. Services Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.1.6.1. Professional Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.1.6.2. Managed Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.2. By Deployment
14.6.2.1. Introduction
14.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment
14.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment
14.6.2.4. Cloud Based Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.2.5. On-Premises Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.3. By Offering
14.6.3.1. Introduction
14.6.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Offering
14.6.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Offering
14.6.3.4. Facility Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.3.5. Security Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.3.6. Energy Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.3.7. Emergency Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.3.8. Infrastructure Management System Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.3.9. Others Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.4. By Application
14.6.4.1. Introduction
14.6.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.6.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.6.4.4. Residential Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.4.5. Commercial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.4.6. Industrial Buildings Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.5. By Geography
14.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
14.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
14.6.5.3. GCC Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.5.4. North Africa Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.5.5. South Africa Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Value & Forecast (USD Million), Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share of Key Players
15.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Building Management System Market
15.3. Company Profiles
15.3.1. Cisco
15.3.2. IBM
15.3.3. Siemens
15.3.4. Honeywell
15.3.5. Johnson Controls
15.3.6. ABB
15.3.7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
15.3.8. Vacker Dubai
15.3.9. BELTEL
15.3.10. AFTEK LIMITED
15.3.11. Other Major & Niche Players
Check For [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/1551
About Us:
KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.
Contact Us:
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
Telephone: +1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com
Follow us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In