New Report Presents in-depth analysis of Crowdfunding Market by Size, Share, Opportunity, Competitive dynamics, Trends Forecast to 2025

Crowdfunding is a method of raising capital through the collective effort of friends, family, customers, and individual investors. Global Crowdfunding Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Crowdfunding Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.

Social media as a source of free of cost promotion and crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, growth of the social media and a mobile-savvy population in emerging countries, which are likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, it is more efficient fundraising, it gains you early adopters & loyal advocates and it generates traction & social proof. These benefits also rising demand of Crowdfunding among its users. However, time consuming process is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Crowdfunding across the world.

The major market player included in this report are:

GoFundMe

Indiegogo

Kickstarter

Petreon

Tilt

Circle Up

Angel List

Rocket Hub

Dragon Innovation

YouCaring

CrowdRise

DonorsChoose

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Crowdfunding market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending

– Reward-Based

– Equity Investment

– Donation

– Others

By Application:

– Entrepreneurship

– Social Causes

– Movies & Theatre

– Technology

– Publishing

– Others

The Regional and Country Analysis section provides an analysis of the market size of each geography and compares their past and forecast growth. It encompasses all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It Compare market with the country’s population and economy to understand the importance of the market by country and how it is changing.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Crowdfunding Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Crowdfunding Dynamics

Chapter 4. Crowdfunding Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Crowdfunding Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Crowdfunding Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Crowdfunding Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

