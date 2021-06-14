New Technology Developments in Sustainable Packaging Market to Grow During Forecast Year 2018-2024
The global sustainable packaging market is the rising market because of the growing environmental concern among a population. According to the KD market Insights, the sustainable packaging market is expected to achieve CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period of 6 years i.e. 2018-2023. Due to the rising environmental concern of the people, the companies are opting eco-friendly packaging solutions. The major companies in the market such as coca cola, PVH and others are manufacturing their product keeping sustainable goals in their mind and further encouraging the other companies to develop eco-friendly packaging solutions.
Global sustainable packaging market provides a description of its global market and insights that are the sole reason behind the demand. This report covers a detailed inspection of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends as well its market structure. The report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, by application and by geography. The report also provides an assessment of the key holders and strategies adopted by them to grab the market share.
Global sustainable packaging market is anticipating having a value growth during the predicted span of 6 years due to the advantages it provides to its customers. The overview section includes the current market share and trends in the market, plans and policies adopted by the competitors and key factors that hold the company in the market.
On the basis of its type, it is divided into recycled, reusable, degradable. On the basis of material. it is divided into paper and paperboard, plastic, metal, glass and others. By application, it is divided into food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, apparels and others.
Research covers an overview of the market during the period of 2018-2023 and gives the future prediction of the sustainable packaging Market. This also covers the new technologies emerging in the market, the innovative techniques adopted by the competitors and its direct impact on the demand of Global sustainable packaging Market. The report is also segmented on the basis of the geographical location which provides an overview of the demand in a particular region. The geography covered in the report is North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
The report reflects the current position of the sustainable packaging market, its target market and the objective it has to achieve in the market. For the better consideration, 2017 is considered as Base year, 2018 is a current year and the 2019-2023 is the forecasted time period. The main key competitors in the market have been identified to adopt their key strategies which help them to grow in the market. The major competitors in the market are Amcor, Tetra Laval International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Green Sustainable Packaging, Inc., London Bio Packaging and Other Major & Niche Players
In the final section of the report detailed analysis of financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, and new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities. It provides the overview of the Porter’s Five Force Analysis, macroeconomic indicators of various countries, market size and forecast projections. It also provides long-term strategies adopted by the market players and the demand of the product in the upcoming years.
The Sustainable Packaging Market is segmented into the following categories
Sustainable Packaging Market, By Material
• Paper & Paperboard
• Plastic
• Metal
• Glass
• Others
Sustainable Packaging Market, By Type
• Recycled
• Reusable
• Degradable
Sustainable Packaging Market, By Application
• Food & Beverage
• Healthcare
• Personal Care
• Apparels
• Others
Sustainable Packaging Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Geographic Scope
2.3. Years Considered
3. Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Overview and Definition
3.2.1. Market Definition
3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition
3.2.3. Segment A Definition
3.2.4. Segment B Definition
3.3. Industry Development
3.4. Global Market Maturity
3.4.1. North America
3.4.2. Europe
3.4.3. Asia Pacific
3.4.4. Latin America
3.4.5. Middle East & Africa
3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis
3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.7. Manufacturing Process
3.8. Macro-Economic Factors
3.9. Regulations and Policies
4. Price Outlook
5. Production and Consumption Outlook
6. Market Size by Manufacturers
6.1. Sustainable Packaging Production by Manufacturers
6.1.1. Sustainable Packaging Production by Manufacturers
6.1.2. Sustainable Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers
6.2. Sustainable Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers
6.2.1. Sustainable Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
6.2.2. Sustainable Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
6.3. Sustainable Packaging Price by Manufacturers
6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Global Sustainable Packaging Market 2017
7.2. Global Sustainable Packaging Market Value Share, By Company 2017
7.3. Global Sustainable Packaging Market Volume Share, By Company 2017
8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Sustainable Packaging Market
8.1. North America
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia Pacific
8.4. Rest of World
9. Trends in Global Sustainable Packaging Market
9.1. North America
9.2. Europe
9.3. Asia Pacific
9.4. Rest of World
10. Sustainability Trends in Sustainable Packaging Market (If Feasible)
11. PESTLE Analysis for Sustainable Packaging Market
12. Global Sustainable Packaging Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13. Global Sustainable Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Strategic Insights
13.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Material
13.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
13.3. Paper & Paperboard
13.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4. Plastic
13.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.5. Metal
13.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.6. Glass
13.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.7. Others
13.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14. Global Sustainable Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Strategic Insights
14.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type
14.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
14.3. Recycled
14.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.4. Reusable
14.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.5. Degradable
14.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15. Global Sustainable Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Strategic Insights
15.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application
15.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
15.3. Food & Beverage
15.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.4. Healthcare
15.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.5. Personal Care
15.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.6. Apparels
15.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.7. Others
15.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
15.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16. Geographical Analysis
16.1. Introduction
16.2. North America Sustainable Packaging Market
16.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3. By Material
16.2.3.1. Introduction
16.2.3.2. Strategic Insights
16.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Material
16.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material
16.2.3.3. Paper & Paperboard
16.2.3.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.4. Plastic
16.2.3.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.5. Metal
16.2.3.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.6. Glass
16.2.3.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.7. Others
16.2.3.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
16.2.3.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
