North America (US, Canada and Mexico) HDTV Antenna Market Report 2019
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the HDTV Antenna market size in North America, split the market size into major countries, United States, Canada and Mexico.
This research report categorizes the North America HDTV Antenna market by top players/brands, countries, type and end user. This report also studies the North America HDTV Antenna market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The North America HDTV Antenna market is valued at 162.31 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 246.74 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% between 2018 and 2025.
The following companies are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Antennas Direct
Jasco Products (GE)
Best Buy
RCA
Terk
Winegard
Mohu
Polaroid
Channel Master
Marathon
KING
As Seen on TV
1byone
Rocam
ANTOP
Mediasonic
RadioShack
ONN
HDTV Antenna market size by countries
United States
Canada
Mexico
HDTV Antenna market size by type:
Indoor
Outdoor
HDTV Antenna market size by Applications:
Residential
Commercial
