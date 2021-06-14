Orthopedic Medical Robots Market to Grow at 24.1% CAGR to 2025 Led by Ekso Bionics, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group, General Electric, THINK Surgical, OMNI

The Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market to reach $2,110.69 Million by 2025 from $375.49 Million in 2017 with CAGR of 24.1% driven by the rise in funds allocated for medical robotics research and technological developments in orthopedic surgical robots are expected to boost the market over the years.

The global orthopedic medical robots market is growing as medical robots that helps the surgeons to improve their efficiency and accuracy with the help of various artificial intelligence (AI) supported systems can lead to improved patient outcomes, efficiency and accuracy in the treatment procedure. Medical robotics is causing a paradigm shift in therapy. New uses for medical robots are created regularly, as in the initial stages of any technology-driven revolution.

Top 10 Industry Players operating in the orthopedic medical robots market of across the globe includes

1. Ekso Bionics

2. Intuitive Surgical

3. Medtronic

4. Stryker

5. Smith & Nephew

6. Wright Medical Group N. V

7. Zimmer Biomet

8. General Electric

9. Think Surgical Inc

10. Omni

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002588/

The global orthopedic medical robots market is expected to reach US$ 2,110.69 Mn in 2025 from US$ 375.49 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 24.1% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global orthopedic medical robots market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth. The global orthopedic medical robots market is witnessing significant growth in the current scenarios and is expected to face various growth opportunities in the forecast period owing to the following factors such as increasing number of musculoskeletal diseases, rise in funds allocated for medical robotics research and technological developments in orthopedic surgical robots are expected to boost the market over the years.

The reports also cover the developments made by the top companies operating in this market. For instance, in July 2018, OrthoSpin Ltd., announced that the company completed an investment round of US$ 3 Mn for its smart, robotic external fixation system for orthopedic treatments.

Orthopedic robots have so far targeted the hip and knee for replacements or resurfacing. However, robotic systems for various surgeries of upper extremities are still in early stages and not yet convincingly commercialized. Increasing investments in the field of medical robotics is thus likely to generate ample revenue to conduct these studies leading to the introduction of new systems in the market thereby propelling the global orthopedic medical robots market.

Innovations in healthcare robotics are making it possible to identify, invent, investigate, and implement technologies that deliver the right treatment to the right patient at that right time. Moreover, the immense potential of robotics to change the treatment delivery, patient care and access to medical facilities are driving the interest of investors to offer significant finance to the manufacturers as well as researchers.

Moreover, in June 2018, CMR Surgical Ltd, the British company developing a next-generation surgical robot, announces that it has closed a Series B funding round raising $100 million from new investor, Zhejiang Silk Road Fund and existing investors Escala Capital Investments, LGT, Cambridge Innovation Capital and Watrium. The Versius system intends to act as a four-axis wrist joint is inspired by the human arm and is designed to meet requirements of laparoscopic surgery. The massive investments by local and international investors in the field of orthopedic medical robots is likely to support the global market growth over the years to come.

Check Discount on this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPMD00002588/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 29

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 29

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 29

2. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 31

3. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 34

3.1 OVERVIEW 34

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 34

3.2.1 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Product 35

3.2.2 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Anatomy 35

3.2.3 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Application 36

3.2.4 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By End User 36

3.2.5 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Geography 36

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 37

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 37

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 39

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 41

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis 43

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis 45

4. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 47

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 47

4.1.1 Increase in Number of Musculoskeletal Diseases 47

4.1.2 Rise in Funds Allocated for Medical Robots Research 48

4.1.3 Technological Advancements in Orthopedic Surgical Robots 48

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 49

4.2.1 High Cost of Robotic Systems 49

4.2.2 Safety Concerns Associated with the Robotic Devices 49

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 50

4.3.1 Increased Preferences Among Patients Towards Robotic Surgeries 50

4.3.2 Development in the Healthcare Market 50

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 51

4.4.1 Rise in Number of Strategic Collaborations and Joint Ventures to Develop Novel Robotic Systems 51

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS 51

5. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS 52

5.1 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS (US$ MN) 52

5.2 GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY – FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS (US$ MN) 53

5.3 PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS 54

5.3.1 Stryker 54

5.3.2 Zimmer Biomet 54

5.4 EXPERT OPINIONS 55

Browse Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/orthopedic-medical-robots-market

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Healthcare IT, Biotechnology and Medical Device industries.

Contact us –

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]