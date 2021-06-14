Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market Growth, Ongoing Trends and Forecast to 2023 | Airbnb, Flipkey, HomeAway, Roomorama, HouseTrip, Wimdu, Lifealike Limited, Couchsurfing International

Increasing connectivity facilitated by online social network platforms allows people to share access to their houses, rooms, products, and services for a fee or other compensation. This phenomenon, also termed as peer-to-peer (P2P) accommodation, has gained prevalence in travel & tourism marketplaces in the past few years.

Some of the key players of the Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market:

Airbnb Inc., Flipkey Inc., HomeAway, Inc., Roomorama, HouseTrip Ltd., Wimdu, Lifealike Limited, HomeExchange.com, Couchsurfing International Inc., MyTwinPlace

The research report on Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Product Type Segmentation

Single Room

Private Room

Entire House/Apartment

Industry Segmentation

Tourism

Hospitality

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market Size

2.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Revenue by Product

4.3 Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Peer-to-Peer Accommodation Breakdown Data by End User

