Personal/Private Cloud Market Soaring at 33.1% CAGR to 2020 | Apple, Google, Microsoft Corp., Amazon Web Services, Dropbox, Egnyte, Copy, SpiderOak, Box, and Buffalo

Personal/Private Cloud Market by Revenue (Direct and Indirect), Hosting (User and Provider) and Deployment (Individuals, Small businesses and Medium businesses)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2020

The Private/pesonal cloud is a storage platform that enables the customers to access, synchronize and share stored data across various mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The increasing use of camera-equipped devices, such as smartphones and tablets, has created a huge demand for a secure platform to store digital content. Personal cloud services would facilitate file storage and sharing among the employees and enterprises who have adopted the BYOD trend.

The world personal cloud market is forecast to generate a revenue of $89.9 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660136/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Apple Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon Web Services, Dropbox, Inc, Egnyte, Copy, SpiderOak, Box, Inc. and Buffalo Inc.

Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) is gaining increasing acceptance, particularly among small and medium enterprises due to benefits of improved productivity, work flexibility and reduced infrastructure costs. Personal cloud services would facilitate file storage and sharing among the employees and enterprises who have adopted the BYOD trend. However, the issues of privacy and security of stored data would hinder the market growth.

World personal cloud market is segmented based on type of deployment, revenue type and type of hosting. The deployment type is categorized into individual customers, small businesses and medium businesses. Type of hosting divides the market into user hosting and provider hosting. While revenue type segments the market into direct revenue and indirect revenue. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660136/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the personal cloud market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Porter’s five forces analysis of industry and SWOT analysis of the key market players have been provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by them

The value chain analysis of the industry highlights the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage in the value chain

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2020 has been provided to elaborate the market potential

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD PERSONAL CLOUD MARKET BY TYPE OF REVENUE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD PERSONAL CLOUD MARKET BY TYPE OF DEPLOYMENT

CHAPTER 6 WORLD PERSONAL CLOUD MARKET BY TYPE OF HOSTING

CHAPTER 7 WORLD PERSONAL CLOUD MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Google Inc.

8.2 Apple Inc.

8.3 Dropbox, Inc.

8.4 Microsoft Corporation

8.5 SpiderOak

8.6 Amazon Web Services (Amazon.com)

8.7 Copy (Barracuda Networks, Inc.)

8.8 Egnyte Inc.

8.9 Buffalo Inc. (Melco Holdings Incorporation)

8.10 Box, Inc.

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012660136/buy/5540

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.