Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Analysis 2018-2027: Actelion Pharmaceutical, Gilead Sciences, United Therapeutics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare , Pfizer, Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, and Dong-A ST

The report analyzes factors affecting Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market in these regions.
The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as increasing consumption of alcohol, tobacco and fast food products, increasing prevalence of hypertension and high blood pressure, changing lifestyle of consumers in terms of lack of physical activity and various advancements and innovations in the drug types. Nevertheless, the expiry of patents is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is an uncommon type of progressive illness linked with high blood pressure. It indicates the high blood pressure in arteries of the patient that carry blood from the heart to the lungs.
The List of Companies
– Actelion Pharmaceutical Ltd
– Gilead Sciences, Inc
– United Therapeutics Corporation
– Bayer Healthcare
– Pfizer, Inc
– Novartis International AG
– GlaxoSmithKline plc
– Arena Pharmaceuticals
– Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp
– Dong-A ST Co., Ltd
The global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market is segmented on the basis of Drugs and Application. Based on Drugs the market is segmented into ERA, Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs, sGC Stimulators, pde-5 Dipsticks. Based on Application the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Others.
